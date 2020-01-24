Sleepout to be held outside South Dublin Co Co to protest rise in council housing rents

A sleepout will take place outside the offices of South Dublin County Council calling on representatives to reverse a decision to raise rents for council housing tenants.

The proposal to raise the rent by €3 a week across the board was passed in November last year.

The demonstration is being held to highlight what they feel to be the local authority's lack of urgency on tackling the housing crisis.

Patrick Nelis, a member of the South West Dublin Housing Action, says the increase is "cruel".

"The budget was proposed by the Chief Executive and supported by the ruling alliance of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, the Green Party and two Independents," said Mr Nelis.

"It includes a rent increase of €3 per week on all council tenant households and we are doing this because the increase is cruel."

Mr Nelis said that the fact it doesn't take people's income into account is very unfair.

"The council can't attack the most vulnerable in our society so we are urging the council to reverse the decision on raising the rent.

"We deal with some of these families and individuals who are struggling with bills and food.

"This is going to be another struggle to add to what these families cannot afford."