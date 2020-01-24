News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Sleepout to be held outside South Dublin Co Co to protest rise in council housing rents

Sleepout to be held outside South Dublin Co Co to protest rise in council housing rents
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 09:49 AM

A sleepout will take place outside the offices of South Dublin County Council calling on representatives to reverse a decision to raise rents for council housing tenants.

The proposal to raise the rent by €3 a week across the board was passed in November last year.

The demonstration is being held to highlight what they feel to be the local authority's lack of urgency on tackling the housing crisis.

Patrick Nelis, a member of the South West Dublin Housing Action, says the increase is "cruel".

"The budget was proposed by the Chief Executive and supported by the ruling alliance of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, the Green Party and two Independents," said Mr Nelis.

"It includes a rent increase of €3 per week on all council tenant households and we are doing this because the increase is cruel."

Mr Nelis said that the fact it doesn't take people's income into account is very unfair.

"The council can't attack the most vulnerable in our society so we are urging the council to reverse the decision on raising the rent.

"We deal with some of these families and individuals who are struggling with bills and food.

"This is going to be another struggle to add to what these families cannot afford."

READ MORE

House prices fall while rent prices soar - Eurostat

More on this topic

House prices fall while rent prices soar - EurostatHouse prices fall while rent prices soar - Eurostat

Letter to the Editor: Exorbitant rents killing societyLetter to the Editor: Exorbitant rents killing society

Figures show Dublin has 4,663 short-term lets, but only 13 landlords have applied for permissionFigures show Dublin has 4,663 short-term lets, but only 13 landlords have applied for permission

Dáil passes bill calling for 3-year rent freezeDáil passes bill calling for 3-year rent freeze


TOPIC: Rent crisis

More in this Section

FG dug 'imaginary sod' for Cork Event Centre, says MartinFG dug 'imaginary sod' for Cork Event Centre, says Martin

Mother calls on Department to step in after only one twin gets place in schoolMother calls on Department to step in after only one twin gets place in school

Jumping spider sighting in Dublin believed to be first in IrelandJumping spider sighting in Dublin believed to be first in Ireland

Domestic violence and abuse must be priority in election campaign - Women's AidDomestic violence and abuse must be priority in election campaign - Women's Aid


Lifestyle

A calm chat with your child and listing the pros and cons can help you decide, Lisa Salmon discovers.Should I let my daughter get her ears pierced?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »