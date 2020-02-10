News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
ireland

Six men charged with conspiring to murder Patrick 'Patsy' Hutch appear in Special Criminal Court

By Olga Cronin
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 12:22 PM

Six men charged with conspiring to murder Patrick "Patsy" Hutch appeared in the Special Criminal Court this morning.

The books of evidence were served on each of the men and Mr Justice Tony Hunt remanded each of them in custody to appear again on March 9.

State solicitor Ciara Vibien, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) also told the judge that the prosecution are at an “advanced stage” in terms of disclosure to the defence.

Michael Burns (43), of no fixed abode, Ciaran O’Driscoll (24), with an address at Avondale House, Cumberland Street, Dublin 1, Patrick Curtis (38) and his brother Stephen Curtis (32), both of Bellmans Walk, Seville Place, Dublin 1, Mohammed Smew (27), with an address at Milners Square, Shanowen Road, Santry, Dublin 9 and Mark Capper (21) of Cappagh Green, Finglas, Dublin 11, are all charged with conspiring with one or more persons to commit a serious offence, to wit, the murder of Patrick Hutch within the State between February 1, 2018 and March 10, 2018, both dates inclusive.

Mr Smew appeared in court on his own while Mr Burns, Mr O’Driscoll and the Curtis brothers appeared together later. Mr Capper then appeared on his own later again.

Each of the six men are also charged with participating in activities intending to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, namely the murder of Mr Hutch within the State between February 1, 2018 and February 28, 2018, both dates inclusive.

The six accused are also charged with conspiring with one or more persons to commit a serious offence, to wit, the murder of a person unknown within the State on the same occasion.

Patrick Curtis and Mr Burns are also facing charges of directing the activities of a criminal organisation between February 1, 2018 and March 10, 2018.

Mr Burns is further accused of possession of a firearm silencer/suppressor and five rounds of 9mm parabellum calibre ammunition in such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable inference that he had not got them in his possession for a lawful purpose on March 10, 2018 at Meile An Ri Road, Balgaddy, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

Mr Capper is also charged with participating in activities being reckless as to whether such participation would facilitate the commission of a serious offence by that criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit: the murder of Patrick Hutch, also between February 1st, 2018 and March 10th, 2018, both dates inclusive.

In addition, Mr Capper is charged with participating in activities being reckless as to whether such participation would facilitate the commission of a serious offence by that criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit: the murder of a person unknown, between February 1st, 2018 and March 10th, 2018.

