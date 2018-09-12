Home»Breaking News»ireland

Six activists arrested during housing action protest have been released

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - 07:40 AM

Six people have been arrested after a large group of housing activists marched on Store Street Garda Station in Dublin last night.

All of those arrested were released late last night.

The scene on North Frederick St tonight. Pic: John Rooney

It followed an earlier protest at North Frederick Street, where some were arrested for public order offences, during an eviction at a building being occupied by the group 'Take Back the City'.

'Eoin' - a spokesperson for the group - said the trouble began earlier in the evening.

"When protestors mobilised outside 34 North Frederick Street during the protest a number of activists were arrested, injuries were sustained and a mobilisation happened outside Store Street Garda Station where between 150 and 200 people, activists and members of the community, protested outside Store Street Garda Station demanding the release of the activists," said Eoin.


In a statement released this morning Take Back the City said that "several of those arrested subsequently presented to hospital for treatment on injuries sustained before and during their arrests".

The property on North Frederick Street was taken over by a group last month.

It followed a 10-day occupation of a building at Summerhill Parade a short distance away which ended after the High Court ordered protesters to leave.

Those involved in the demonstrations have argued that houses should not be allowed to sit vacant during the housing crisis.

The group intend to hold a solidarity rally later today.

