Siptu 'prepared to work' for resolution to health workers' dispute

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 14, 2019 - 07:47 AM

Talks are to resume on Monday to try to prevent 10,000 health workers going on strike.

Chefs, porters and healthcare assistants at various hospitals around the country are due to begin industrial action next Thursday.

They claim their due pay rises worth €20m.

Talks took place between Siptu and the HSE at the Workplace Relations Commission yesterday, but there was no breakthrough.

However, they will resume next week but Siptu's Paul Bell does not expect a resolution.

Mr Bell said: "If the position remains that the parties continue to maintain their position it seems obvious to me that it will not be possible to defer the strike action scheduled for next week.

"However, we are prepared to work within the auspices of the Workplace Relations Commission, we have been invited to return their on Monday afternoon next."

