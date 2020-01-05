News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O'Brien will not stand in General Election

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 10:03 PM

Cork Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O'Brien has announced he will not contest the upcoming General Election.

The party said on Sunday night that its selection convention for the next General Election in the Cork North Central constituency will take place on Saturday, January 18.

Confirming the news, Mr O'Brien said: "I am announcing today that I will not be contesting the next General Election.This has been a difficult decision for me to make and it is one that I have made after several months of consideration."

"I have had the great privilege and honour to serve the people of Cork for twenty years as a Sinn Féin elected representative, first as a member of Cork City Council for 11 years and the last 9 years as a TD," he said.

"In that time I have contested seven elections on behalf of Sinn Féin and I want to thank the voters for giving me the opportunity to represent them," he said.

I have always served in public office to the best of my ability as a proud member of Sinn Féin, as an Irish Republican and a socialist.

"After two decades, I feel the time is right to pursue new personal challenges and opportunities, and to step down knowing I have played a part over many years in ensuring Sinn Féin is in a very strong position in Cork North Central.

Mr O'Brien said he will see out the term.

"I will see out the remainder of my term in the Dáil and I will continue to serve the people of Cork North Central as a TD as best I can until a General Election is held," he said.

