News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald tests positive for Covid-19

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald tests positive for Covid-19
By Paul Hosford
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 12:06 PM

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Dublin Central TD says that she received her diagnosis yesterday, having been tested on March 28.

Ms McDonald had tweeted two weeks ago that she had awoken with a head cold and would be staying home. Ms McDonald's children had previously been forced to isolate after a case was found at their Glasnevin school last month.

In a statement today, Ms McDonald said that she had recovered from the illness, but had developed pleurisy in her right lung.

"The Public Health Doctor informs me that I am no longer infected or infectious, and this is a great relief after weeks of being very unwell.

I had a setback in my recovery at the weekend and developed post-viral pleurisy in my right lung. I am on medication and responding very well, and I fully expect to be back at work next Monday.

“My thoughts and solidarity are with everyone who is sick at this time, and my gratitude is with our Doctors, nurses, carers and everyone who looks after us.

“My sympathy is with every bereaved family. I am heartbroken for you.

“My appeal to everyone is to stay safe, stay home and stay apart. You do not want to get this virus."

    The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to:
  • Shop for essential food and household goods;
  • Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;
  • Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;
  • Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people
  • Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing

READ MORE

Restrictions 'of one kind or another' until vaccine identified - CMO

More on this topic

40 further Covid-19 deaths in Scotland on Monday, total now 61540 further Covid-19 deaths in Scotland on Monday, total now 615

Public warned to be careful when shopping online following ‘sophisticated’ Covid-19 fraudPublic warned to be careful when shopping online following ‘sophisticated’ Covid-19 fraud

Working from home? Take inspiration from these gorgeous set upsWorking from home? Take inspiration from these gorgeous set ups

Funding for satellite and drone technology to combat Covid-19Funding for satellite and drone technology to combat Covid-19


TOPIC: Coronavirus