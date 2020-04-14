Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald tests positive for Covid-19

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Dublin Central TD says that she received her diagnosis yesterday, having been tested on March 28.

Ms McDonald had tweeted two weeks ago that she had awoken with a head cold and would be staying home. Ms McDonald's children had previously been forced to isolate after a case was found at their Glasnevin school last month.

In a statement today, Ms McDonald said that she had recovered from the illness, but had developed pleurisy in her right lung.

"The Public Health Doctor informs me that I am no longer infected or infectious, and this is a great relief after weeks of being very unwell.

I had a setback in my recovery at the weekend and developed post-viral pleurisy in my right lung. I am on medication and responding very well, and I fully expect to be back at work next Monday.

“My thoughts and solidarity are with everyone who is sick at this time, and my gratitude is with our Doctors, nurses, carers and everyone who looks after us.

“My sympathy is with every bereaved family. I am heartbroken for you.

“My appeal to everyone is to stay safe, stay home and stay apart. You do not want to get this virus."