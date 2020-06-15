'Significant' attention given to climate in programme for government, Micheál Martin insists

The Fianna Fáil leader says there is “significant content” in the new programme for government on the climate emergency.

The document, which was signed off at lunchtime on Monday, and has been seen by the Irish Examiner includes a Green New Deal and national clean air strategy.

“There’s further work being done on it in terms of presentation, it now moves on to the parliamentary parties for discussion,” Micheál Martin said.

“There is a challenging time ahead economically, and with Covid, and there’s a departure in how we deal with key issues: Housing, education, health and the challenge of our generation which is climate change.

There is very significant content in the programme for government in that regard and something I look forward to.

All three parties will hold parliamentary party meetings to discuss the document on Monday evening before the document is voted on by party memberships.

“In our situation it goes to our party membership for a ballot, so there’s a lot of work to be done in relation to the logistics of that,” Mr Martin added.

“Hopefully the parties discuss this and ratify this and it will lead to significant change in the next government.”

When asked when he would become Taoiseach Mr Martin said it “would become clear soon”.

It’s understood that Mr Martin will rotate with current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for the role with Mr Martin going first, and swapping the role back in December 2022.