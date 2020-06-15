News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

'Significant' attention given to climate in programme for government, Micheál Martin insists

'Significant' attention given to climate in programme for government, Micheál Martin insists
By Aoife Moore
Monday, June 15, 2020 - 12:43 PM

The Fianna Fáil leader says there is “significant content” in the new programme for government on the climate emergency.

The document, which was signed off at lunchtime on Monday, and has been seen by the Irish Examiner includes a Green New Deal and national clean air strategy.

“There’s further work being done on it in terms of presentation, it now moves on to the parliamentary parties for discussion,” Micheál Martin said.

“There is a challenging time ahead economically, and with Covid, and there’s a departure in how we deal with key issues: Housing, education, health and the challenge of our generation which is climate change.

There is very significant content in the programme for government in that regard and something I look forward to.

All three parties will hold parliamentary party meetings to discuss the document on Monday evening before the document is voted on by party memberships.

“In our situation it goes to our party membership for a ballot, so there’s a lot of work to be done in relation to the logistics of that,” Mr Martin added.

“Hopefully the parties discuss this and ratify this and it will lead to significant change in the next government.”

When asked when he would become Taoiseach Mr Martin said it “would become clear soon”.

It’s understood that Mr Martin will rotate with current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for the role with Mr Martin going first, and swapping the role back in December 2022.

READ MORE

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Green Party agree programme for government

More on this topic

'Universal healthcare' the mission for next government, document outlines 'Universal healthcare' the mission for next government, document outlines

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Green Party agree programme for governmentFine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Green Party agree programme for government

Government Formation: Programme commits to overhauling Ireland's transport networkGovernment Formation: Programme commits to overhauling Ireland's transport network

Commission on Future of the Defence Forces to be established in new governmentCommission on Future of the Defence Forces to be established in new government

TOPIC: Government Formation

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up