ShineYourLight: Irish at home and abroad honour frontline workers

People across the country have joined together to "Shine Your Light" to honour frontline staff and healthcare workers tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Everyone took part in the gesture at 9pm tonight by lighting candles, grabbing lamps, shining torches or even putting up Christmas lights to express hope and remember those who have died from the virus and their loved ones.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina took part in the event from Áras an Uachtaráin.

President and Sabina Higgins joined the 'Shine Your Light' / 'Lanraigh Do Sholas' campaign, lighting lanterns as a symbol of hope and solidarity.https://t.co/PeqaS8DbqI #ShineYourLight pic.twitter.com/jdKChYe5CD — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) April 11, 2020

Many people around the country got involved. Here's a selection

The Air Traffic Control Tower at Dublin Airport blasted its powerful beam into the sky in honour of everyone affected by the pandemic. Pic: Gary Ashe

Very proud of all the residents of Kings Court and Kings Channel tonight #ShineYourLight pic.twitter.com/11kGc8AayF— Brian Walsh (@hilitetv) April 11, 2020

Pic: Fingal County Council

A lot of neighbours out at 9 for #ShineYourLight One women wanted to show her respect to frontline workers, victims and families in a different way. Lovely moment of community in these isolating times #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/kTi5FsZOho — Brian McDonald (@brianmcd87) April 11, 2020

#ShineYourLight thanks to all the front line workers and get well soon to anyone falling ill. Hang tough folks pic.twitter.com/4g6gWwRokA April 11, 2020

#ShineALight when you have a left over Christmas tree in your shed #ShineYourLight pic.twitter.com/QkXITq5I44 — Noeleen (@NoeleenHanway) April 11, 2020

The Aviva Stadium shining its lights for frontline staff tonight.

⁦@johncreedon⁩ the disco lights coming in handy tonight #ShineYourLight for my hubbie @gercor1035 & his colleagues in DFB pic.twitter.com/jzi669ZOVR — 💃🏼 Gráinne O’Hagan 💃🏼 (@gra5105) April 11, 2020

Pic: Michelle Keating

#ShineYourLight so proud to be lighting up for The K Club on behalf of the nurses currently in house and those to join us in the coming days #hse #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7Rze5QSbFe — AllieB (@AllieB43277349) April 11, 2020

For all those who lost their lives to #COVID19 , to the frontline staff & healthcare workers out there so we can #staysafe, our Shannon Airport runway lights shine bright in honour of you all. ✨#ShineYourLight | #wereinthistogether Read more: https://t.co/oMhu5OHXOk pic.twitter.com/2B3yn11E0E — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) April 11, 2020

Irish people abroad joined in the event also.

From all of the #SagionGaels here in Ho Chi Minh to our friends and family back home #ShineYourLight #LonraighdoSholas pic.twitter.com/xjo65uX3gs — Saigon Gaels GAA (@saigongaelsgaa) April 11, 2020

While Irish embassies and missions around the world also participated.

We’re honoured, with the Irish community in Australia, to join in solidarity and collective hope for the future Ireland’s #ShineYourLight #LonraighdoSholas campaign to honour the sick, those who have lost their lives & frontline staff & healthcare workers @rte @dfatirl pic.twitter.com/zJj71ZjKto — IrlEmbassyAustralia (@irlembaustralia) April 11, 2020

@IrishEmbJapan joins friends all over the world this evening for the #ShineYourLight campaign. A candle burns brightly in Tokyo tonight to honour all those who have lost lives to #COVIDー19, and to thank the amazing healthcare workers for their tireless help and support @dfatirl https://t.co/D7Y9g7HgFR pic.twitter.com/KV6XgS1ekN — アイルランド大使館 Ireland in Japan (@IrishEmbJapan) April 11, 2020

It’s 9pm in Denmark and we’re lighting our candles in solidarity with all of those in Ireland 🇮🇪, Denmark 🇩🇰 and across the world affected by COVID-19 #ShineYourLight pic.twitter.com/sZ8mDhgBK6 — IrishEmbassyDenmark (@IrlEmbDenmark) April 11, 2020

Well done everyone and stay safe.