NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Shane Ross accused of not doing enough to replace Rosslare-Cherbourg ferry route

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 06:14 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Transport Minister has been accused of not doing enough to get a replacement for the Irish Ferries service linking Rosslare with Cherbourg.

File photo

The company announced just before Christmas that it was unlikely to operate the route in 2019.

Verona Murphy from the Irish Road Hauliers Association says the response so far from Minister Shane Ross has been poor.

"Shane Ross should be actively looking for somebody to come into Rosslare and usurp the route that will provide what's needed for the exports of Ireland, to keep that foreign-direct investment that we've garnered and keep Irish people in jobs so that the economy will not suffer worse," she said.

"That route is primary. It's our shortest distance to mainland Europe."


Related Articles

Councillor claims 'a lot of smoke a mirrors' around Irish Ferries' decision to halt services

Transport Minister held 'frank' crisis talks to prevent closure of Irish Ferries route

ICG shares rise as ferry firm navigates major delays

More in this Section

DUP warns Theresa May it expects changes to her Brexit deal

Brexit blamed as new car sales fall 4.4% in 2018

Libraries nationwide abolish fines for overdue items

Shane Ross criticised for 'cop out' over proposed cycling laws


Lifestyle

Michael B. Jordan has landed his first major fashion role – 5 reasons he’s already a style icon

Fingers at the ready: Susan O'Shea face up to her wrinkles

Power of no: Turning down opportunities to get ahead

Tric Kearney: 'I decided it was better to die on a hill where others might think I was a fitness freak'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »