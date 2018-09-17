Seven universities launch joint charter to improve Irish education system

Seven Irish universities, including UCC and DCU, have launched a joint campaign to make the Irish education system the best in Europe by 2026.

The Charter for Irish Universities has identified six key objectives to achieve its goal, which include, improving digital experience, investment in research and innovation and increasing state investment.

The Charter, which is the first of its kind in third level education history, has been facilitated by the Irish Universities Association.

"Ireland has long extoled the virtue of our indigenous talent, nurtured by our education system.

"However, a decade of under-investment by the State, the demographic bulge and a dynamic, competitive international education environment forces us all to confront stark realities.

"It is incumbent on the State, on universities and on society to implement initiatives to develop and fully realise our national talent. The time for talking is over. The time for change has come.

"The importance of the Charter is that it underpins a commitment to substantial change. It calls out the challenges. It identifies solutions. It puts meat on the bones of the Government’s ambition.

"As a society, we must commit to and enable this change. This Charter captures our commitment and it is now incumbent on the Government to meet the challenge."

Read the charter here:

Digital Desk