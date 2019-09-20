Seven drones recovered from Irish prisons in last two years

Seven drones have been recovered from Irish prisons in the last two years.

Drones are becoming used more frequently when it comes to smuggling contraband into Irish prisons, according to the Irish Prison Service (IPS). They were described as "a threat to prison security" by the Justice Minister earlier this year.

The IPS has now confirmed that it will introduce new technology at our prisons to combat the use of drones at the facilities.

It confirmed plans to roll out technological solutions as part of its strategy for 2019-2022, though details remain under wraps for security reasons.

An IPS spokesman confirmed drones delivering contraband it is a worsening problem at Irish prisons.

"The Prison Service is aware of an increase in the use of drones over the last couple of years and is currently exploring measures to counteract same," a spokesman for IPS said.

The spokesman declined to elaborate on where the incidents have been recorded or the exact nature of the incidents due to security concerns.

In recent months, the Irish Prison Officers Association claimed that more than 50 packages of contraband were smuggled into Wheatfield Prison in a single week, including a significant number delivered by drones.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said drones are "a threat to prison security".

The POA has warned the government that solutions are needed.

Combatting drones is just one element of IPS's efforts to minimise contraband in Irish prisons. Preventing access "remains a high priority", according to the IPS.

"Concerted efforts are made on a continuous basis to prevent the flow of drugs into our prisons, by, for example, the installation of nets over exercise yards, vigilant observation of prisoners by staff, enhanced CCTV monitoring, the stricter control of visits and the use of targeted and random cell searches on a daily basis," a spokesman said.

As well as this the introduction of passive and active drug detection dogs and the installation of airport-style security including scanners and x-ray machines has helped efforts to tackle the problem.



Random searches of cells and their occupants have uncovered significant quantities of contraband in recent years.

Additional security measures, including the introduction of a free confidential telephone line for prisoners, visitors, staff and members of the public, are also part of the strategy to tackle contraband. This line is now active.