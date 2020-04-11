Serious car accident leaves man and woman in hospital

A man and a woman are in hospital after what Gardaí are describing as a serious road accident this morning in Co. Roscommon.

There was only one car involved which collided with a wall shortly after 9am today on the N61 road at Greatmeadow, Boyle.

The collision caused significant damage to the car and the male driver and the female front-seat passenger, both in their 20s, were taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

It is reported the woman is in a critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed earlier today for Forensic Collisions Investigators and has since reopened.

Gardaí in Boyle are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Greatmeadow area at the time to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 9664620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.