Separate buyers offer almost €1m for historic derelict property and land in Cork

Separate buyers have emerged with offers of almost €1m for a publicly-owned historic derelict property and a nearby landbank in Cork.

Two reports are due before Cork City Council on Monday recommending the disposal of the city council-owned Inchigaggin House off Carrigrohane Road, and a 4.7-acre parcel of council land, with access to Model Farm Road, on the western fringes of the city.

The house is in the city's administrative area. The landbank is in the county council's administrative area until the city boundary extension next May.

Councillors are expected to discuss the implications of the boundary extension on the future possible uses of the landbank, before any decision is made.

The city council acquired Inchigaggin House in June as part of a larger strategic €2.6m acquisition of a 106-acre property mix around Inchigaggin Lane and on Carrigrohane Road which had been offered for sale last year following High Court instructions through a receiver.

The derelict, protected, nine-bay, two-storey house dating from about 1800 is in a poor state of repair and in need of complete refurbishment.

The property is in a landscape preservation zone - which is zoned prominent and strategic metropolitan greenbelt.

The land parcel earmarked for disposal on Monday was acquired by the city council in 2009.

In September, the Irish Examiner revealed how the council proposed to sell the house, just months after completing its purchase, and the parcel of land it acquired in 2009, while leasing other parcels of land acquired in the June deal for agricultural use.

Officials said given the condition and heritage status of Inchigaggin House, it is not suitable for council use and sale on the open market is the preferred option.

Now, details of the potential buyers and sale deals will be brought to council for debate on Monday.

Councillors will be told that following the placing of both the house and landbank on the open market, €535,000 is the "best consideration reasonably obtainable" for the landbank, and €420,750 is the highest offer for Inchigaggin House.

Certain conditions will be attached to the sale of the house, including a duty on the purchaser to redevelop or refurbish the property and remove dereliction within three years of the date the deal is closed.

If that isn't done, the council said it will place the property on the Derelict Sites Register, which will incur an annual levy on the market value of the property.

And if the redevelopment isn't done to the council's satisfaction, the owner will be prevented from selling the property on without the council's written consent, or the council will reacquire for the original sale cost.

The council previously said the move to sell the house and land will help it recover a portion of the purchase costs from the June deal, and will not impact on its plans for the area, which include providing more recreational facilities there.

A review of sporting needs is now planned ahead of the city boundary extension.

The council has also defended its recent land acquisition in the area and said it will give it an opportunity to expand recreational facilities and amenities in the area, and capitalise on opportunities presented by the OPW’s planned flood defence works along the Lee Fields.