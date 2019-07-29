News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Self-service cigarette machines set to be stubbed out

Self-service cigarette machines set to be stubbed out
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, July 29, 2019 - 06:30 AM

The health minister is planning a major new crackdown on tobacco and e-cigarettes.

Simon Harris is considering new legislation which would ban the sale of tobacco products from self-service vending machines, which would ban the sale of e-cigarettes to under 18s, and ban the sale of tobacco at locations intended for children and events organised for children.

The proposed new laws also include plans to introduce a stricter licensing system for the retail sector on the sale of tobacco products and nicotine-inhaling products such as e-cigarettes, with the laws allowing for the naming and shaming of non-complaint retailers.

The laws, which will be considered by government in September, will also allow for additional enforcement tools, including fixed penalty notices and the power to publish a list of non-compliant retailers.

In a statement, Mr Harris said the war against tobacco is not over:

“Six thousand deaths a year are caused by smoking. Tobacco use has been estimated to cost Irish society a total of €10.7bn annually in healthcare, productivity and other costs.”

He said the proposed new licensing system will better reflect the serious nature of the product being sold.

“Under the current system for the sale of tobacco products, a retailer pays a one-off fee, equivalent to the cost of four to five packets of cigarettes, to sell a product that if used correctly will kill half of its users,” he said.

“Despite significant progress in this area, tobacco remains one of the greatest challenges in the area of public health.

“I am determined to continue to make the necessary legislative changes to confront this challenge and help reach our goals of being tobacco free.”

Recent figures suggest that about 22% of Irish adults are smokers — around 830,000 people. The rate of smoking is highest in the 25-34 age group and is lowest (9%) in the over 75 age group.

See the ‘Quit Smoking’ section on www.hse.ie

READ MORE

Limits on right to block Traveller housing under new Gov plans

More on this topic

Gateway drug: Wake-up call over e-cigarettesGateway drug: Wake-up call over e-cigarettes

Proposed legislation banning the sale of e-cigarettes to children welcomed by Vape Business IrelandProposed legislation banning the sale of e-cigarettes to children welcomed by Vape Business Ireland

British Government plans to end smoking by 2030 – reportBritish Government plans to end smoking by 2030 – report

'Satisfaction with life is quite poor' among young smokers'Satisfaction with life is quite poor' among young smokers

TOPIC: Smoking

More in this Section

Gardaí seize sawn-off shotgun after shots fired in BallymunGardaí seize sawn-off shotgun after shots fired in Ballymun

Man, 20s, hospitalised following collision involving motorcycle and two carsMan, 20s, hospitalised following collision involving motorcycle and two cars

Revamp of senior garda ranks expected tomorrowRevamp of senior garda ranks expected tomorrow

Woman, 40s, airlifted from Croagh Patrick with suspected minor heart issue Woman, 40s, airlifted from Croagh Patrick with suspected minor heart issue


Lifestyle

Funding for the Skibbereen Arts Festival doubled this year, just in time to help the annual event celebrate its ten-year milestone.Marvellous night for a Moon Dance at Skibbereen Arts Festival

If you watched any of the footage of the Apollo 11 moon landings in July, you could hardly have missed the pock-marked nature of the lunar surface.Sky Matters: August, 2019

Tim Daly is Executive Head Chef at the Kingsley Hotel in CorkYou've Been Served: Tim Daly, The Kingsley

Like all Irish people living outside of Ireland – and everyone living everywhere other than their place of birth - I am an immigrant. Like Paddington Bear.Outside the box: Are we living in The Truman Show?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »