News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Self-neglect among older people on the rise

Self-neglect among older people on the rise
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 05:03 PM

Self-neglect among older people is on the rise, an expert has warned.

Poor personal hygiene, malnourishment and vermin-infested living conditions are among the signs of self-neglect.

Dr Mary Rose Day, a leading expert in self-neglect, older adults and public health nursing, said more cases of self-neglect would arise because of the ageing population.

She has called for a multi-agency approach to what was a very complex and challenging area.

Dr Day said some people chose to live in appalling circumstances but if they had full mental capacity and refused any help then health professionals were very limited in what they could do.

“People have a right to self-determination and if they refuse to be assessed by health professionals it can be quite challenging," she said.

"Health professionals just can't go into a person's home when they have no right of entry.”

Dr Day, who lectured at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, University College Cork, until 2015, led a Sage Advocacy workshop on self-neglect in Dublin.

There were 493 cases of self-neglect recorded in Ireland last year by the HSE but those figures only account for 'exceptional' cases.

Like elder abuse, such cases are largely hidden, but data in the United States suggests that up to one-in-ten people over the age of 65 are self-neglecting.

Dr Day believes that in Ireland the rate of self-neglect could be around 144 per 100,000.

“These people are usually living alone and have very poor social networks; they may have several physical issues and may not be able to cope.”

Unfortunately, cases of self-neglect often only come to light when an individual has a fall or condition that brings them into contact with health services.

Dr Day said self-neglect was included in the HSE's Safeguarding Vulnerable Adults Policy that was published in 2014.

There is a new policy currently in a draft format that defined those at risk of self-neglect.

“Life involves risks and we can't protect everyone. Sometime things will go wrong but it is very important that we have documented that we have done our best at each stage of the process.

"We can't just walk away and say this is a lifestyle choice.”

Dr Day is the co-author of the textbook Self-Neglect in Older Adults: A Global, Evidence-Based Resource for Nurses and Other Healthcare Providers.

READ MORE

Less than 5% of cyclists believe Cork infrastructure is fit for purpose

More on this topic

'We all have a role to play': Calls for system to curb urban isolation of the elderly'We all have a role to play': Calls for system to curb urban isolation of the elderly

Over 65s not getting recommended amount of physical activityOver 65s not getting recommended amount of physical activity

Third of over 50s living alone ‘socially isolated’Third of over 50s living alone ‘socially isolated’

'Wild fluctuations' in Fair Deal waiting list figures deeply concerning, says FF'Wild fluctuations' in Fair Deal waiting list figures deeply concerning, says FF


TOPIC: Elderly

More in this Section

Stroke treatment expansion at CUH face major delay due to vacant consultant postStroke treatment expansion at CUH face major delay due to vacant consultant post

High Court judge to decide later in challenge over refusal of driving licence renewalHigh Court judge to decide later in challenge over refusal of driving licence renewal

Woman left with life changing injuries following Cork hit-and-runWoman left with life changing injuries following Cork hit-and-run

Judge says he 'cannot understand' why more addiction services are not being providedJudge says he 'cannot understand' why more addiction services are not being provided


Lifestyle

How's the hour change going for you?Learner Dad: The hour isn’t back a week in our place and I’m already losing the will to live

When two-year-old Maisie McDonagh fell backwards off the couch onto a wooden floor last June, Clodagh Kenny never dreamed her daughter would need brain surgery.‘She was put on life support’: Temple Street doctors save a girl after a fall

I’m a 39-year-old man and I have recently discovered that I’m infertile. I love my girlfriend, but since I found out, I have really struggled to feel aroused.Sex file: I've lost my libido since infertility diagnosis

Beech trees and hedges illustrate the changing seasons to perfection, according to Peter Dowdall.Hedge your bets with beech

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »