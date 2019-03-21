Search for woman missing from Inis Oírr stood down after body found

Update: The search for a woman missing from her home on Inis Oírr since early yesterday has now been stood down.

A body was located and recovered from the sea this afternoon about a mile off the Galway coast.

The body was spotted by the helicopter crew, recovered by Doolin Coast Guard and transported ashore at Rossaveal by the RNLI.

The 70-year-old woman was reported missing early yesterday and a search was mounted soon afterwards.

Earlier: Air, land and sea search for woman missing from her Inis Oírr home

Naval divers have joined the search for a woman missing from her home on one of the Aran Islands since early yesterday.

The woman, understood to be from Inis Oírr and aged 70, was reported missing early yesterday and a search was mounted soon afterwards.

The Aran Islands RNLI lifeboat, based at Kilronan on Inis Mór, launched at around 9am yesterday and searched for most of the day often in poor visibility.

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard joined the search around lunchtime yesterday.

Coast Guard volunteers based on Inis Oírr have also been carrying out shoreline searches around the island.

The RNLI lifeboat launched again this morning and has been conducting searches in the vicinity of the Islands.

Doolin Coast Guard have also re-joined the search while members of the Naval Diving Section have also arrived in Co Clare to assist in the operation. They launched their search boat from Doolin.

The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, has also been taking part the search this afternoon.

The operation is being coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub-centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.