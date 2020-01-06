News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Search for man missing from trawler to resume today

Search for man missing from trawler to resume today
Hook Head, CoWexford, the scene of the search where a fishing vessel sank. Picture: Patrick Browne
By Jess Casey
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 05:30 AM

By Jess Casey and Joe Leogue

The search for a man who went missing after a trawler disappeared off the southeast coast on Saturday night is expected to resume today.

Search efforts will continue after the identity was revealed of the man who was rescued from the water and subsequently passed away due to his injuries.

He has been named locally as 65-year-old father of four Joe Sinnott, who died in at University Hospital Wexford having been found in the water after the Alize trawler sunk off the coast of Hook Head on Saturday night.

A major multi-agency search operation for the second man on the Alize was wound down yesterday evening as weather conditions and visibility worsened.

At the time of going to print, the search party for the man, who is understood to be in his 40s, was expected to resume at first light, at approximately 8am today, weather permitting.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, gardaí and the Coast Guard responded to reports that a fishing trawler carrying two men had sank near Hook Head off the Wexford coast.

A major search operation for the second man who remains missing intensified across the day, with RNLI crews from Kilmore Quay, Dunmore East, and Fethard-on-Sea, and the Coast Guard dispatched to the area.

Rescue helicopter 116 from Dublin and Rescue helicopter 117 from Waterford also assisted with the search.

The naval vessel LÉ Ciara also joined the search on Sunday, with the naval service assuming on-scene co-ordination.

Between 15 to 20 other trawlers also helped to conduct searches in the area.

Mr Sinnott’s cousin, also named Joe Sinnott, paid tribute to the late fisherman.

“I found out about two o’clock in the morning, one of my brothers rang me and asked did I hear the news, I said no, I had heard nothing. I couldn’t believe it. A great fisherman all his life, a very good one all his life,” he told RTÉ News.

Speaking to the same programme, local Independent councillor Ger Carthy said the sinking was a tragedy for the local community.

“At the start of the new year this is tragic news for any family to get and indeed a local man here living in Seaview has lost his life and has left behind a wife and four children,” he said. “The wider community are heavily involved here in fishing, in the costal community, and the maritime industry across Co Wexford.”

RTÉ also reported that an alert came from the trawler’s Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) late on Saturday night, and that debris from the vessel has been recovered from the sea, including the EPIRB.

Diesel was also found on the water near where the debris was recovered, which will aid searchers in focussing their operations.

Mr Sinnott is survived by his wife Mary and children Michael, Siobhán, Bernie, and Bridget.

His funeral is to be held on Wednesday at St Mary’s Church, Kilmore, Co Wexford. His family has requested donations to the RNLI in lieu of flowers.

So far in 2020, the Coast Guard has been tasked to 11 missions.

These have included six incidents of people in distress on the water, three cliff or mountain rescues, one flare sighting, and one organ transplant mission.

READ MORE

The spirit’s willing but judges not converted

More on this topic

Latest: Search for trawler has been stood down; One fisherman dies, another missingLatest: Search for trawler has been stood down; One fisherman dies, another missing

Five fishermen rescued off Donegal coastFive fishermen rescued off Donegal coast

Mountain rescue volunteer airlifted to safety after fall during training exerciseMountain rescue volunteer airlifted to safety after fall during training exercise

Girl, 12, airlifted to hospital after falling at Rock of Cashel in Co TipperaryGirl, 12, airlifted to hospital after falling at Rock of Cashel in Co Tipperary


TOPIC: Rescue operation

More in this Section

Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge

Property tax agreement will be central to election talks - reportsProperty tax agreement will be central to election talks - reports

Government approve plans for free GP care to all U-13s and increased access to medical cards for O-70sGovernment approve plans for free GP care to all U-13s and increased access to medical cards for O-70s

Minister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental schemeMinister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental scheme


Lifestyle

When I read about whale grandmothers running creches for their grandchildren while their parents went out to work — ie to find and round up fish to feed the family — I was, of course both touched and intrigued.Grandmother whales help in pod with rearing of young

The majority of tigers of India’s parks and reserves tend to ignore people.Facing up to tigers can help to save your life

It could be called money for old rope. Enterprising people are being urged to look at ways of turning abandoned fishing nets into useful products.Money for old rope is net gain

If ever an island were misnamed it must be the small Cow island which lies 2.5km off Dursey Head on the Beara Peninsula.Islands of Ireland: The sacred Cow of Beara

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »