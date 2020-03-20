Sean Cox comes home to Dunboyne two years after life-changing attack

Sean Cox, having suffered life-changing injuries following an attack at a Liverpool match two years ago has finally returned home.

Sean and his brother Martin Cox were heading to the Anfield stadium for the Reds’ Champions League semi-final tie against Roma when they were attacked by away supporters in April, 2018.

The Co Meath father of three was left with injuries that required him to be placed into an induced coma at the Walton Centre in Liverpol.

He was subsequently transferred to a Dublin hospital, was then cared for at Dun Laoghaire Rehabilitation Hospital, then back to the UK and finally Marymount in Lucan.

His family have now announced on social media that he has finally been allowed home permanently.

They said: “Amidst our challenges, a positive moment as Sean Cox makes his return home."

For the first time in almost two years, the Cox family are finally reunited under one roof as Sean makes a long awaited and welcome return to his home in Dunboyne.

“Sean’s journey over this time has been challenging and difficult, however today is an important and positive milestone for Sean and his family."

"While Sean will continue to require full-time care and ongoing rehabilitation for the foreseeable future, today is a definitely a day to enjoy."

Sean’s wife Martina, commenting on his return home, said: “This is a day we as a family have been looking forward to for a long time. While Sean still has a long road to travel, having him home with us is an incredibly important step as we come together as a family unit again.

I can’t thank enough those who have helped Sean along the way over the past two years. Without a doubt this support has made today possible.

"In particular, I would like to thank the incredible staff in Marymount Care Centre in Lucan for the care and support they have provided to Sean over the past number of months.

“At a time when staying at home takes on new meaning for all of us, its clear that there is no other place that Sean would rather be."

Hundreds of thousands of euro was raised through fundraising to help with the finance for his long-term treatment which will span years.

Donations were received from Roma and their chairman Jim Pallotta, Jurgen Klopp, Peter Moore, Michael Edwards, Christian Purslow, David Meyler Seamus Coleman and scores more of well-known names, organisations and the public.

Sean’s brother Peter said: "The support for the family has been massive.”