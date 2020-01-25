Seamus Mallon funeral details announced

The funeral mass of the late Seamus Mallon will take place on Monday, January 27 at 12pm in Saint James of Jerusalem Church, Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh.

The former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister and deputy leader of the SDLP passed away aged 83 yesterday.

Mr Mallon played a key role in the peace process, culminating in the Good Friday Agreement.

Offering his condolences, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said:

"Seamus Mallon was an Irish patriot. He lived for our country and has left an indelible mark on the lives of everyone who enjoys the peace he helped forge...I'm proud to have called him a friend."

Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar said: "I am greatly saddened to learn of the death of Seamus Mallon, one of Ireland’s greatest political leaders.

"History will remember Seamus as an architect of the Good Friday Agreement, a committed peace builder and a tireless champion of an inclusive Ireland. He always opposed sectarianism and discrimination in any form.

When others in his community advocated violence, Seamus had an unswerving commitment to constitutional nationalism. He was a peacemaker who put us on the path to reconciliation.

"I extend my profound sympathies to his immediate family, particularly his daughter Órla, grand-daughter Lara, and son-in-law Mark."

President Michael D Higgins also paid tribute to Seamus Mallon, saying few people have influenced the peace process in Northern Ireland more.

Very sad to learn of passing of the great Seamus Mallon. He has made an extraordinary contribution to politics & people on this island. He was tough, intelligent and passionate, always working for peace and reconciliation. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/q9waXGamwE — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) January 24, 2020

Tánaiste Simon Coveney tweeted: “Very sad to learn of passing of the great Seamus Mallon. He has made an extraordinary contribution to politics & people on this island. He was tough, intelligent and passionate, always working for peace and reconciliation.

“My sincere condolences to his family and friends. RIP.”

RTÉ will broadcast the funeral mass on its NewsNow digital platform on Monday.