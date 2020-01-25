News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Seamus Mallon funeral details announced

Seamus Mallon funeral details announced
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 07:10 PM

The funeral mass of the late Seamus Mallon will take place on Monday, January 27 at 12pm in Saint James of Jerusalem Church, Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh.

The former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister and deputy leader of the SDLP passed away aged 83 yesterday.

Mr Mallon played a key role in the peace process, culminating in the Good Friday Agreement.

Offering his condolences, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said:

"Seamus Mallon was an Irish patriot. He lived for our country and has left an indelible mark on the lives of everyone who enjoys the peace he helped forge...I'm proud to have called him a friend."

READ MORE

Seamus Mallon dies aged 83

Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar said: "I am greatly saddened to learn of the death of Seamus Mallon, one of Ireland’s greatest political leaders.

"History will remember Seamus as an architect of the Good Friday Agreement, a committed peace builder and a tireless champion of an inclusive Ireland. He always opposed sectarianism and discrimination in any form.

When others in his community advocated violence, Seamus had an unswerving commitment to constitutional nationalism. He was a peacemaker who put us on the path to reconciliation.

"I extend my profound sympathies to his immediate family, particularly his daughter Órla, grand-daughter Lara, and son-in-law Mark."

President Michael D Higgins also paid tribute to Seamus Mallon, saying few people have influenced the peace process in Northern Ireland more.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney tweeted: “Very sad to learn of passing of the great Seamus Mallon. He has made an extraordinary contribution to politics & people on this island. He was tough, intelligent and passionate, always working for peace and reconciliation.

“My sincere condolences to his family and friends. RIP.”

RTÉ will broadcast the funeral mass on its NewsNow digital platform on Monday.

READ MORE

Fergus Finlay: Mallon was the heart of the peace process

More on this topic

Film reveals John Paul II effect on peace processFilm reveals John Paul II effect on peace process

New bid to break Stormont deadlock as DUP protests against Irish Govt's involvementNew bid to break Stormont deadlock as DUP protests against Irish Govt's involvement

Robinson accuses McGuinness of 'visceral hatred of Orange Order'Robinson accuses McGuinness of 'visceral hatred of Orange Order'

Blair: I lied to protect peace process in NorthBlair: I lied to protect peace process in North


Seamus MallonPeace ProcessTOPIC: Peace process

More in this Section

Cork gardaí seize cash and drugs in separate raidsCork gardaí seize cash and drugs in separate raids

HSE: Coronavirus outbreak an 'emerging, rapidly evolving situation'HSE: Coronavirus outbreak an 'emerging, rapidly evolving situation'

Alcoholic father gets suspended sentence for leaving daughters in guesthouse to go drinking and hitting one of themAlcoholic father gets suspended sentence for leaving daughters in guesthouse to go drinking and hitting one of them

'This is a national crisis' - Drogheda families speak ahead of protest against criminality and violence'This is a national crisis' - Drogheda families speak ahead of protest against criminality and violence


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNameeThe Menu: Upcoming food highlights

THE health properties of tea have long been advertised. “It maketh the body active and lusty” a 1660 promotion suggested. However, before you dunk your teabag into a mug of steaming water, spare a thought for the environment. Some have polypropylene to help to seal them and it doesn’t decompose.Storm in a teacup: Top 8 loose-leaf teas

Bestselling author Isabel Allende talks to Rowena Walsh about life, grief, and why it’s never too late to fall in loveIsabel Allende: It's never too late to fall in love

Cliffs of Moher Retreat owner Michelle Moroney has written a book on finding self-worth and stepping back from our 24/7 lives. She talks to Marjorie Brennan about the need to unwindMichelle Moroney highlights the need to take stock of our lives

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »