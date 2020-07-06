News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Seahorses, snakes, and wildcat teeth seized by customs




Thirty-one dead seahorses, two desiccated snakes and a pair of alligator heads were among the bizarre items that people unsuccessfully tried to smuggle into the country through airports and mail centres last year. Customs also seized two wildcat teeth, a turtle shell, and 2kg of meat from a near-threatened species of antelope under legislation combatting international trade in endangered animals.
By Darragh McDonagh
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 12:00 AM

More than two dozen dead seahorses, two desiccated snakes and a pair of alligator heads were among the bizarre items that people unsuccessfully tried to smuggle into the country through airports and mail centres last year.

Customs also seized two wildcat teeth, a turtle shell, and 2kg of meat from a near-threatened species of antelope under legislation combatting international trade in endangered animals.

The consignment of 31 dead seahorses was discovered at the DHL centre in Shannon last July. The unusual marine animals are used to treat erectile dysfunction in Chinese medicine, as well as asthma, infertility and baldness.

A pair of dead snakes and two plastic bags full of meal worms from Angola were seized at Limerick Mail Centre in June 2019, while a small crocodile head from the UK was found at Athlone Mail Centre in January of this year.

A traveller from Namibia was stopped at Dublin Airport in April 2019 with a large walrus tusk, an ornamental ivory box, an ivory knife, and a statue of lions made from ivory.

Customs officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre intercepted an early Christmas present of two alligator heads from the USA in December 2019, as well as an animal skull from Canada last August.

Among the items seized at Dublin Airport was an “animal head” from Turkmenistan, a turtle shell from Nigeria, 280g of sturgeon caviar from Russia, and five blue-and-yellow feathers of a macaw parrot from Brazil.

There were three seizures of suspected coral totalling 3.6kg at the airport last year, which were being smuggled into the country from Myanmar and the Maldives. 

Officials also seized 2kg of meat from a bay duiker – a near-threatened species of antelope – from Ethiopia.

Customs service made a total of 23 seizures under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) during 2019, and a further three seizures in the period to March 9 this year, according to records released under the Freedom of Information Act.

“Revenue ensures that legislation in respect of such prohibitions and restrictions is complied with at points of entry to or exit from the State,” explained a spokesman.

“Revenue has anti-smuggling teams at all main ports and airports and at the main postal depots, who routinely profile imports and exports, and carry out X-ray examinations and physical examinations based on risk assessment, and with a focus on detention and seizure of smuggled and prohibited goods.” 

The purported owners of CITES items that are seized by Customs have a right to appeal, after which disposal options are considered by Revenue in consultation with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

“Items may be retained, destroyed or given to another agency – for example Dublin Zoo or the Natural History Museum, as appropriate,” said the spokesman.

READ MORE

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event

More on this topic

Letters to the Editor: Our disregard for nature has yet to run its courseLetters to the Editor: Our disregard for nature has yet to run its course

Colm O'Regan: Lockdown fancy, taken by the weedsColm O'Regan: Lockdown fancy, taken by the weeds

Damien Enright: Fruit trees are laden with their bounty as we prepare to leaveDamien Enright: Fruit trees are laden with their bounty as we prepare to leave

Richard Collins: Human crisis will offer chance for wild animal researchRichard Collins: Human crisis will offer chance for wild animal research

TOPIC: Nature

More in this Section

The Lotto numbers are in...The Lotto numbers are in...

Patients Association criticises €250 charge for Covid-19 testPatients Association criticises €250 charge for Covid-19 test

State has failed to honour commitment to victims of sexual abuse in primary schools, says Louise O'KeeffeState has failed to honour commitment to victims of sexual abuse in primary schools, says Louise O'Keeffe

Toddler and father missing from Co Roscommon believed to have travelled to DublinToddler and father missing from Co Roscommon believed to have travelled to Dublin


Lifestyle

On June 26, we sat outside the first bar to open here since lockdown began on March 15. There are only two bars in the valley. Cafes serve drinks, but these are bar-bars, the kind that stay open after midnight.Damien Enright: Fruit trees are laden with their bounty as we prepare to leave

In October 1986, 52 mute swans, living peacefully on the Tolka in Dublin, were drenched in diesel oil accidentally released into the river. Swan-catchers went into action; only one bird died before they reached it.Richard Collins: Human crisis will offer chance for wild animal research

It's a typically Irish summer’s day of sunshine and occasional showers. Travel restrictions have been eased again and we venture forth to one of nature’s gems, Gougane Barra, deep in the mountains of West Cork.Donal Hickey: Gougane Barra has peace and wildness

When the ferryman pulls away from the pier and the salty spray of the sea hits your face the feeling of release from the mainland is deeply pleasurable. Your island awaits. Whether for a day trip or a holiday, the lure of the islands is as magnetic as ever.The Islands of Ireland: The lure of the less-visited

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »