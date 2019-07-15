News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Scrapping HSE risks ‘going back to the future’

Scrapping HSE risks ‘going back to the future’
File image.
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Monday, July 15, 2019 - 09:42 PM

The Government is facing claims of going “back to the future” by announcing plans to scrap the overarching HSE and replace it with six regional health structures which mirror the health boards ditched 15 years ago.

Irish Patients’ Association (IPA) chairman Stephen McMahon and opposition parties made the claim, saying the new plan could also see regional differences in care standards, despite backing the overall reform plan.

In a long-flagged move that was initially proposed as part of the cross-party Sláintecare plan, Health Minister Simon Harris will ask permission from Cabinet tomorrow to make drastic changes to the existing health service.

Under the current system, the health service is run by a single overarching body, with different local “hospital groups” and “community healthcare organisations” providing more joined-up care at regional level.

As part of the new proposals, which will begin to be implemented over the coming months, the existing system will be replaced with the creation of six new “regional health structures”.

They will be based in Dublin, Leinster, the North West, the Mid West, the South West, and the South East.

While they will work in tandem with existing hospital groups and community healthcare organisations, these new regional health structures are intended to increase transparency, reduce bureaucracy, and ensure better joined-up care at local level.

However, while welcoming the proposals likely to go before Cabinet tomorrow, the Irish Patients’ Association and opposition parties said there is a genuine concern the plan will just repeat the mistakes of the pre-HSE health boards — and potentially see care levels differ region by region.

“In theory, this should work — I support it, Fianna Fáil supports it, the Oireachtas supports it. But we need more doctors and nurses and other clinicians, and this isn’t going to do that,” Fianna Fáil health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly told Newstalk.

We have the lowest level of consultants per capita anywhere in Europe, so it’s not going to help with that. We need less layers of bureaucracy — if this is done right, it will help with that.

“But really what matters to people is two things; will it improve access to the healthcare system, and it has to be affordable,” he said.

IPA chairman Stephen McMahon similarly told Newstalk that while the plan itself is welcome, it risks moving the system into a “back to the future” situation where, if not handled properly, it could result in the same pre-HSE problems.

While backing the plan for a more “autonomous” regional system, Mr McMahon added that “there will be concerns about a unified approach in each area” which could result in some regions having better care standards than others.

It is widely expected the plan will receive unanimous backing from the Cabinet tomorrow, with plans to begin changing the existing system likely to begin in the coming months.

Mr Harris has previously stressed the need to overhaul the HSE system, which has been repeatedly criticised for becoming too bureaucratic and failing to ensure transparency and joined-up services for people in need of care.

  • Health Service plan

  • What is the latest health service plan?
  • The Government might be reluctant to describe it as a blast from the past, but this is exactly what the “new” health service plan is. Before the HSE was set up in late 2004, the health system was operated by autonomous health boards instead of one over-arching organisation. The HSE’s establishment changed that, with the intention of improving transparency, lessening bureaucracy and giving a more streamlined service. However, by 2011, it was accepted changes were needed, with local “hospital groups” and “community healthcare organisations” set up to act as a halfway house between both plans. This has led to the Government’s “new” plan based on re-establishing six regional health structures in Dublin, Leinster, the North West, the Mid West, the South West, and the South East over the coming months, which will effectively see the return of pre-2004 health boards.
  • Why are they doing this?
  • Health Minister Simon Harris is bringing the latest health service reform plan to cabinet tomorrow because it was backed by all parties as part of the cross-party Sláintecare plan.
  • What are the benefits of the change?
  • It is hoped the new plan will benefit patients and staff by reducing levels of health service management and ensuring officials making decisions have an up-close understanding of the frontline impact of their decisions. It is intended that the changes will ensure greater oversight of decisions and an improved linking up of regional care.
  • And the problems?
  • The potential problems, however, include concerns some regions will have better care than others as the system will no longer be fully connected nationwide, meaning hip or heart treatments could be very different depending on where you are in the country.

More on this topic

Here is how surgeons separate conjoined twinsHere is how surgeons separate conjoined twins

‘Strong reasons’ to extend Brexit’s October deadline‘Strong reasons’ to extend Brexit’s October deadline

Evening round-up: CervicalCheck review; Farewell to Brendan Grace; Trump accused of racismEvening round-up: CervicalCheck review; Farewell to Brendan Grace; Trump accused of racism

Lee Ryan uses FaceApp to post aged selfie on InstagramLee Ryan uses FaceApp to post aged selfie on Instagram

More in this Section

Boy, 9, seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling in Co OffalyBoy, 9, seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling in Co Offaly

Man, 19, dies following road collision in Co AntrimMan, 19, dies following road collision in Co Antrim

Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition

Safety fears prevent council contractors removing bonfire site graffitiSafety fears prevent council contractors removing bonfire site graffiti


Lifestyle

This year heralds the return of a much-maligned shade, pulled from the design doldrums and now paired with some unexpected complementary colours, materials and tone-on-tone activity, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Fifty shades of beige

Their romance took Laura Roset and Ken Mohally from Mallow to Moldova and back again.Wedding of the Week: Love spreads from Mallow to Moldova

Every day, I take my wife a cup of tea in bed. However, we sometimes make love in the mornings and she pauses to finish her cup before it goes cold.Sexual healing: Her long tea breaks cools the moment

As the Caped Crusader hits 80 years of protecting Gotham City, Chris Wasser looks at the history of the world’s darkest superhero.80 years on, Batman still packs a punch

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »