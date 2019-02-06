Scoping exercise into hit-and-run death of Shane O’Farrell

A judge has been appointed to carry out a scoping exercise into the death of Shane O’Farrell.

Shane O’Farrell

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has tasked Judge Gerard Haughton to carry out the probe into the circumstances of Mr O’Farrell’s death before deciding on whether a full inquiry should go ahead.

The 23-year-old law graduate died in a hit-and-run while cycling near his home in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, in 2011.

The driver, Zigimantas Gridziuska, who was out on bail at the time of the crash, had numerous previous convictions.

In June the Dáil passed a motion calling on the Government to establish a commission of investigation into Mr O’Farrell’s death.

Judge Haughton will now be asked to identify any remaining questions surrounding Mr O’Farrell’s death and will publish an interim report in eight weeks that will determine if a statutory inquiry, commission of investigation, or tribunal should be established.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan, who has called for a commission of investigation, said the scoping exercise “represents slight progress” in determining the events surrounding Mr O’Farrell’s death.

“As I have previously stated, the GSOC report failed to uncover thorough or factual answers to very vital questions relating to Shane’s death,” he said. “The O’Farrell family has been unrelenting in their pursuit of justice for their only son and brother. They and the public deserve the truth.”

Cabinet also decided to forward amendments to the Parental Leave Bill, due to be debated in the Seanad today.

While the Government support the extension of unpaid maternity leave to 26 weeks, it believes this should introduced on a phased basis over two years.