Scally: Ryanair boss should 'leave public health' to the authorities

A leading specialist has advised Michael O'Leary to get on with refunding Ryanair passengers and leave public health advice to the experts.

In interviews on Newstalk Breakfast and RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland last week, Michael O’Leary said that a quarantine regime where people can leave the airport and get on public transport before they commence their 14 day quarantine would be ineffective.

The airline boss has also called the current self-isolation rules for people arriving here "insane and useless" and wants them abandoned.

Dr Gabriel Scally has responded to that suggestion, saying: “I’m happy to debate public health with Michael O’Leary any time.

“Personally speaking, and a lot of people will feel the same, I’d rather he got on with refunding all the people all the money he owes them from the flights that he’s cancelled. And get on with running the airline, and leave public health to the public health authorities. Which are the departments of health.”

Speaking earlier, Dr Scally said speeding up the country's re-opening carries risks.

His comments come with reports the Government is considering scrapping the travel limit three weeks earlier than planned.

"For the benefit of us all, we need to get this right," he said.

"A rush to make up for all those weeks that we've been bottled up could lead us in the wrong direction and it could lead to a resurgence of this.

“We don't want to get back to announcing death tolls in the hundreds. We just don't want to get back there because that would lead to even more mayhem for all of us."

Meanwhile, two more people with Covid-19 have died, officials said today.

It brings the coronavirus death toll in Ireland to 1,652.

The Department of Health has also announced that there have been 66 new confirmed cases of the virus.

There is now a total of 24,990 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.