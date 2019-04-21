NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Saoradh march takes place in Cork after condemnation over 'disturbing' Dublin parade

Members of Saoradh marching on Barrack Street in Cork. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision.
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Sunday, April 21, 2019 - 06:19 PM

A small Republican march went ahead in Cork this afternoon despite criticism of the staging of a similar display in Dublin yesterday.

Saoradh was criticised by the Ministers for Justice for demonstrating in Dublin just days after the killing of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry.

More than a dozen uniformed members of the group took part in their annual Easter march on Cork's Barrack Street this afternoon.

They were supported by two marching bands and a group of supporters.

It followed a demonstration by about 150 members of the group in military colours in Dublin.

Saoradh members marching today in Cork. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision.

A small crowd gathered on Barrack Street to watch the march but no significant protest was evident.

The march went ahead despite criticism of the group by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, who described the displays as "very disturbing."

"I know that all right-thinking members of the public are sickened at the sight of a small number of people in paramilitary uniforms, particularly after the horrific killing of a young journalist, Lyra McKee, in Derry on Thursday night," he said.

"These demonstrators do not represent the views of the Irish people who have been united for many decades in rejecting paramilitarism and are rightly revulsed at this display."

