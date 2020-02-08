News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Saoirse to go sustainable for fourth Oscars outing

Saoirse to go sustainable for fourth Oscars outing
Saoirse Ronan at last weekend’s Baftas in London’s Royal Albert Hall. Elizabeth Saltzman styled the acress in a black Gucci dress that was simple and sustainable. Picture: Ian West
By Joyce Fegan
Saturday, February 08, 2020 - 05:30 AM

She’s been “dusted in Dior” and gowned by Gucci, but for her fourth Oscars red carpet walk, Saoirse Ronan could go sustainable.

Nominated in the best actress category tomorrow night, for her role as Jo March in Little Women, Saoirse’s sartorial style will draw as much attention as whether or not she takes home a golden statuette.

While her designer and her look are under “lock and key”, according to Vogue magazine, Saoirse’s long-time stylist has given a major clue.

“The one thing Saoirse and I have really talked about is rewearing things, using vintage, and using independent labels that aren’t about contracts but a genuine respect and love for a brand,” said her Hollywood stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, who also dresses the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman, and Jodie Comer.

Saltzman has been dressing Saoirse for several years and was responsible for her other red carpet, looks including her structured pink Calvin Klein dress for the 2018 Oscars, where she was nominated for best actress in Lady Bird, and her emerald Calvin Klein dress in 2016, when she was again nominated for best actress, for her role in Brooklyn.

The nod towards sustainability is something that has already played out on the Little Women press tour, with the stylist sourcing pieces from vintage fairs and Saoirse’s own wardrobe too.

“It was funny because it was literally clothes from the cupboard,” said Saltzman,

“I love having custom clothes, but I really want to use the clothes that are out there, too.”

As a precursor, for last weekend’s Baftas, Saltzman styled Saoirse in a black Gucci dress that was simple and sustainable.

READ MORE

Joyce Fegan: Oscars celebrate a single story in a complex world

“We wanted to create a gown that didn’t waste any resources or people’s time,” the stylist told Vogue.

Although Saoirse wore Alberta Ferretti for her first ever Oscars red carpet, when she was nominated for best supporting actress in Atonement in 2008, since then the Carlow star has regularly worn the same designers, moving between Calvin Klein, Celine and Gucci.

Aside from being styled sustainably tomorrow night, Saoirse might go sensual too.

For her Golden Globes look this year, her stylist dressed her in a champagne-coloured sequin dress by Celine.

“We talked about Saoirse being effortless, sensual, and cool — and not trying too hard,” she said.

“I wanted her to be really comfortable, I wanted sensuality to come out of it,” added Saltzman.

Mary and Eimear Noone at the the US-Ireland Alliance’s Oscar Wilde Awards as Eimear is set to become the first-ever woman to conduct the orchestra at the Academy Awards. Picture: Dean Machin
Mary and Eimear Noone at the the US-Ireland Alliance’s Oscar Wilde Awards as Eimear is set to become the first-ever woman to conduct the orchestra at the Academy Awards. Picture: Dean Machin

However, Saoirse will not be the only Irish talent to watch out for tomorrow night, as Galway-born conductor Eimear Noone will take her place in history as the first-ever woman to conduct the orchestra at the Academy Awards.

Hailed as the world’s leading composer of video game music, this will not be the first “first” for Noone.

At 22, she became the first woman to conduct at the National Concert Hall.

Noone’s job will be to conduct excerpts from the five nominated scores, which include work by John Williams for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Thomas Newman for 1917.

Noone herself has enlisted the help of Irish designer Claire Garvey for her Oscars look.

This is the second time Garvey has dressed someone for the Oscars.

“I dressed Nile Rodgers a few years ago for the Oscars, I did two outfits for him for that,” said Garvey.

Claire Garvey in her shop in Cows Lane, Temple Bar
Claire Garvey in her shop in Cows Lane, Temple Bar

Fans of Dancing with the Stars might already be very familiar with the designer’s intricate work, as she’s responsible for the creation of judge Julian Benson’s dazzling jackets every weekend.

Another Irish talent to watch out for this weekend is Sinéad Kidao O’Sullivan, who was the assistant costume designer on Little Women, the costumes of which are nominated for an Oscar tomorrow too.

The movie already won best costume at the Baftas, under the helm of Jacqueline Durran.

Kildare-born, London-based Sinéad is also founder of the Costume Directory — A Guide to Ethical Sourcing for costumes for the movie industry.

Style aside, the main story tomorrow night will be whether Saoirse Ronan takes home an Oscar as a four-time nominee at the age of just 25.

READ MORE

Ireland’s greatest nights at the Oscars

More on this topic

Joyce Fegan: Oscars celebrate a single story in a complex worldJoyce Fegan: Oscars celebrate a single story in a complex world

Countdown to the Academy Awards: Our predictions are in ...Countdown to the Academy Awards: Our predictions are in ...

Oscars 2020: From Angelina Jolie to Lady Gaga – 16 of the best dresses of all timeOscars 2020: From Angelina Jolie to Lady Gaga – 16 of the best dresses of all time

Scene + Heard: Film nominated for six Oscars out in Ireland this weekendScene + Heard: Film nominated for six Oscars out in Ireland this weekend


TOPIC: Oscars

More in this Section

Varadkar predicts 'real difficulty' for Fine Gael to form a Government after electionVaradkar predicts 'real difficulty' for Fine Gael to form a Government after election

Memorable quotes from the General Election campaignMemorable quotes from the General Election campaign

Talks with Paul Quinn’s mother went ‘very well’, says Sinn Féin’s McDonaldTalks with Paul Quinn’s mother went ‘very well’, says Sinn Féin’s McDonald

O'Callaghan representing Adams a 'conflict of interest', suggests TaoiseachO'Callaghan representing Adams a 'conflict of interest', suggests Taoiseach


Lifestyle

Get ready for a serotonin explosion, writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week: Colour Burst

Cork writer and actor Jody O’Neill’s autism story certainly has an interesting twist: she only discovered she was autistic at the age of 39, when her young son was diagnosed.What I (Don’t) Know About Autism: An uplifting, powerful piece of theatre

The new service, currently available only in Cork, is expected to roll out further afield.Cork-based online service aims to provide 24/7 healthcare and support

In Euripedes’ tragedy, Medea’s doomed children are beloved, but nameless, and voiceless.Medea: Tragedy from a new perspective

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »