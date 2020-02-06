News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
ireland

Sale of farm supplies shop may lead to Cork City’s next major development

Picture: Larry Cummins
By Tommy Barker
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 05:30 AM

The closing-down sale of a farm and vetetinary supplies business in the heart of Cork City may be the springboard to redevelopment of yet another entire quayside urban block.

Selling agents Cohalan Downing have been appointed to seek sale proposals for the city premises of the third-generation family business McLaughlins at the corner of Lower Glanmire Rd and Ship St.

Ironically, the building has a water trough outside its front door, dating back to the days when livestock were herded past, between the city’s two main rail stations, and close to the quays for livestock export.

Now, there’s likely to be a ‘trough to peak’ feeding frenzy of interest from developers in the property as the property forms such a vital part of this site assembly for its 21st role, serving jobs in the FDI sector. Plans were advanced for the site 15 years ago for a €100m office development, aimed at the Revenue Commissioners.

The 1947-founded company McLaughlins is holding a closing down sale and is due to shut at the end of February. It will maintain its other outlets and businesses in Bandon and Mitchelstown.

McLaughlins is just 100m from MacCurtain St, and has the major Penrose Dock and HQ/Horgans Quay developments of offices and hotel and, springing up just to the east, by Kent Rail Station.

It’s the corner building in a high-profile, ripe-for-development block which runs to St Patrick’s Quay, mainly comprising 19th century warehousing, most of which is currently used for car parking.

Planning was granted for much of this block’s redevelopment in 2003 for 80,000 sq ft of offices, in a six-storey building called The Treasury, when Revenue began to seek relocation options from its then-offices on Sullivans Quay.

Agri business site worth breaking open piggy bank to develop city block

