Ryanair to ground 80% of flights from midnight; Most flights grounded from next week

Most, if not all, Ryanair flights will be grounded from next Wednesday.

The airline says a small number of flights will continue, mostly between the UK and Ireland.

From midnight tonight Ryanair will cut its flight schedules by over 80%.

All affected customers will be notified by email.

From midnight next Tuesday, March 24, the airline said: "We expect that most if not all Ryanair Group flights will be grounded, except for a very small number of flights to maintain essential connectivity, mostly between the UK and Ireland".

It advised the details of the severely reduced schedule can be found on the Ryanair website as the situation changes on a daily basis.

Customers are urged not to contact call centres as they are overloaded with customer queries.

Ryanair will remain in close contact with the Foreign Ministries of all EU governments in regard the repatriation of EU citizens and will operate rescue flights to support repatriation efforts where possible.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024