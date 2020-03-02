News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
RTÉ apologises to man under defamation settlement over programme about taxi industry

By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 12:59 PM

A man has secured an apology from RTÉ at the High Court under a settlement of his action over alleged defamation in a RTÉ Prime Time Investigates programme about the taxi industry.

Oluwayseyi ‘Josh’ Okerayi sued RTÉ arising out of the Prime Time Investigates programme broadcast on May 16, 2011.

Today, Oisín Quinn SC, for Mr Okerayi, told Mr Justice Max Barrett the case had settled on terms including an apology to be read on behalf of RTÉ.

Other terms of settlement were confidential and have been implemented and the case could be struck out with no order, counsel said.

In the apology, read by Ronan Kennedy SC, for RTÉ, it was stated RTÉ had on May 16, 2011, broadcast a programme on the taxi industry which featured Mr Oluwayseyi “Josh” Okerayi, then of Slane Road, Navan, Co Meath.

“This broadcast contained damaging and incorrect suggestions about Mr Okerayi,” it stated.

“RTÉ acknowledges that these were wrong and unreservedly apologises to Mr Okerayi.”

