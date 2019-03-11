NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Row over tax credits as Oireachtas Committee plan to quadruple carbon taxes

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 05:45 PM
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

TDs are locked in a blame game over delays in proposing climate change mitigation measures which include proposals to quadruple carbon taxes for households.

A committee report next week will propose a blueprint for new emissions targets and a multi-annual carbon budget.

Timmy Dooley of Fianna Fáil rejects suggestions that his party is to blame for a delay in the committee agreeing final recommendations for the 80-page report.

The Oireachtas Committee on Climate Change will propose increasing carbon taxes from €20 to €80 a tonne by 2030 and for a five-year ring-fenced carbon budget. New emissions targets should also be agreed by 2030, TDs will say.

However, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are in a row over the idea of tax credits and giving households back money if they reduce their emissions or carbon output.

Monies raised from increased carbon taxation could go towards a new climate change fund, which would help retrofits of facilities or homes or could help companies that must alter their emissions, committee sources said.

READ MORE: Taoiseach en route to Washington for St Patrick's Day celebrations

Timmy Dooley of Fianna Fáil rejects suggestions that his party is to blame for a delay in the committee agreeing final recommendations for the 80-page report. Mr Dooley claims the Fine Gael-led government is trying to “spin” the message about climate change reduction measures and “rush” through its own agenda.

“There is no row. Fine Gael are trying to push the report through quickly. We have been with it every step of the way and agree with pretty much with everything. We all need to get buy-in on this. It seems It seems Fine Gael, at government level, is trying to push the committee to get to a final position more quickly.

There is an effort by the Government to dumb down recommendations of the committee. They are rushing this through. But we won't be fit into the Fine Gael PR spin machine here,” he said.

However, Fine Gael TD Pat Deering laid blame for delays in agreeing the report with Fianna Fáil: “The feeling is within our group, that Fianna Fáil are trying to delay [this], to get beyond the local elections for their own political gain. More carbon tax could have a negative effect on their voters. We totally dispute we are rushing this through. We have been dealing with this since last June and there has been forensic analysis the last couple of weeks."

Fianna Fail TDs will discuss the climate change report recommendations at their parliamentary party meeting today while committee members will also meet about it.

More on this topic

School students to strike in demand for climate action

Ireland will not meet 2020 renewable energy targets

Varadkar 'inspired' by Irish children taking an interest in climate action

Are anti-pollution beauty products worth your money?


KEYWORDS

Climate ChangeTimmy DooleyPat Deering

More in this Section

Man arrested after 53-year-old woman found dead

Overcrowded courts don't have resources to deal with some childcare cases, says group

Dubliners on housing list may be offered grant to relocate to rural Ireland

Sean Spicer says strong relationship remains between Ireland and US


Lifestyle

Corkman's novel about teenage mental health shortlisted for major book award

8 travel selfies you really, really shouldn’t take

What to entertain the kids this bank holiday weekend? Explorium could be the answer

From mushroom drinks to aura photography: All the wellness trends from South by Southwest

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »