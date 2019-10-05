News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ross denies receiving AG advice on PSC use

Ross denies receiving AG advice on PSC use
Shane Ross: Rowed back on use of PSC to get a driving licence
By Cianan Brennan
Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 05:00 AM

Transport Minister Shane Ross has denied he received any advice from the Attorney General before deciding to pull the Public Services Card (PSC) as a requirement for getting a driving licence, despite saying the opposite on the Dáil record last year.

In response to a parliamentary question on the subject from Sinn Féin TD John Brady, Mr Ross this week said that “no formal advice was sought from the Office of the Attorney General in respect of this decision”.

However, in July 2018, Mr Ross told Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, in response to a question on the same subject, that his department had “sought legal advice from the Office of the Attorney General at various stages of this process”.

Mr Ross did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

The significance of the question relates to the recent adverse report of the Data Protection Commission (DPC) into the PSC, which ruled that processing data using the PSC for State services other than welfare is illegal.

Mr Ross was the only minister, prior to that report’s publication, to row back on the mandatory requirement for accessing a service.

Numerous departments have now followed the minister’s lead in the aftermath of the report’s finalisation on August 15. That is despite Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty’s stated intention to challenge the DPC’s rulings in the courts on foot, she said, of legal advice her own department had received from the Attorney General.

In March 2018, Mr Ross pulled back on his commitment to the PSC-mandatory driving licence scheme to the chagrin of the Road Safety Authority (RSA), which had reportedly spent €2m on its roll-out.

Internal documents from the RSA and the Department of Transport at the time make repeated reference to consultations with both the Attorney General’s office and the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel, the AG body with responsibility for drafting legislation, on the subject.

One such document from March 2018 states that “DTTAS, on basis of AG’s advice, is not confident around the legal standing of the PSC being required on a mandatory basis for driving licence purposes”.

Another stated that “the plan now is to make it ONE of the acceptable forms of identification as the Minister is not prepared to make it mandatory at this time”.

Last month, Mr Ross told news site TheJournal.ie in the wake of the finalisation of the DPC’s report that his officials had been “vindicated” regarding the decision to row back on the PSC requirement, and that they “did the right thing”.

Mr Brady, Sinn Féin’s social protection spokesman, said Mr Ross’ change of tack is “bizarre to say the least”.

“All the facts are there, they received advice on a number of occasions, he’s on record himself saying as much,” said Mr Brady.

“Why at this stage they are backtracking when all the facts, all the evidence, all the information shows clearly what happened, it’s bizarre.”

Mr Brady said he expected the minister will “have to clarify” those apparently contradictory statements.

More on this topic

Government cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so farGovernment cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so far

Alternative to PSC for childcare shut off in 2018Alternative to PSC for childcare shut off in 2018

Registrations conducted for Public Services Card despite investigation Registrations conducted for Public Services Card despite investigation

Commissioner: Meeting with Minister after critical Public Services Card report was 'out of the question'Commissioner: Meeting with Minister after critical Public Services Card report was 'out of the question'


TOPIC: Public services card

More in this Section

Man in hospital after being stabbed a number of times in CorkMan in hospital after being stabbed a number of times in Cork

Irish ticket wins €2.5m in EuroMillions drawIrish ticket wins €2.5m in EuroMillions draw

Cork climate activist Saoi O’Connor says act now or 'we may not have a future'Cork climate activist Saoi O’Connor says act now or 'we may not have a future'

Coveney: Getting a Brexit deal not ‘mission impossible’Coveney: Getting a Brexit deal not ‘mission impossible’


Lifestyle

Event in Kinsale in aid of the RNLI andCork sale offer much to suitall tastes,writes Des O’Sullivan.Kinsale auction aims to help save lives

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »