Ross criticises 'lunatic fringe' in Dáil who oppose drink-driving laws

Sunday, January 20, 2019 - 10:06 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Transport Minister Shane Ross has launched a scathing attack on what he calls "the lunatic fringe" in Leinster House who are opposed to tougher drink-driving laws.

Minister Ross has suggested any government ministers who criticised the enforcement of the laws were "unfit for office".

He was responding to intense criticism from some rural TDs over tougher new drink-driving legislation

In particular, some have raised the issue of an increase in the number of driver breathalyser tests being carried out in the morning across the country.

Over the New Year period, 43 people out of a total of 445 were arrested between the hours of 9am and 12pm on suspicion of drink driving.

Writing in today's Sunday Independent, Minister Ross slammed TDs who criticised the new drink driving laws, referring to the lunatic fringe in Leinster House.

He also told the paper that any government ministers who criticised the enforcement of the laws were unfit for office.


