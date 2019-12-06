Romanian man and woman arrested at Dublin Airport in targeted cyber fraud operation

A Romanian man and woman have been arrested at Dublin airport following a joint intelligence operation.

The operation was conducted at Dublin airport by Gardai from the Extradition Section in Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) and Wexford Division.

The arrest was part of an operation targeting a Romanian Organised Crime Group involved in Cyber Enabled Frauds worldwide, including invoice re-direct, phising, vishing and money laundering in Ireland.

A Romanian man, aged 34, was arrested by NBCI on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW). A Romanian woman, aged 22, was arrested for theft and fraud offences.

A sum of money, a number of debit cards obtained through the opening of bank accounts using false identities, encrypted phones and a lap top were seized.

The woman is detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Ballymun Garda Station. It is expected the man will appear in the High Court later today on foot of the EAW.