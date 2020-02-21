Road safety module needed in school, say transport engineers

Transport engineers have called for the urgent introduction of a road safety module in schools.

The call came in the wake of the death of student Kimberly O’Connor, 16, in a crash close to her home in Knocknaheeny, on the northside of Cork City, which also left a teenage boy in critical condition in hospital.

Kimberly is the youngest of three people to die on roads in Cork this week.

On Monday, a man in his 40s from Togher was killed on the N27, Cork to Kinsale road, close to the entrance to Cork Airport.

He left his car after it struck a ditch and was walking back towards the airport when he was struck by an oncoming truck.

On Tuesday night, a Polish man in his 50s died after a three-car collision at Ballybeg, on the N20 near Buttevant, when his car collided with a second car, before a third car was struck.

Kimberly’s death brought to 15 the number of deaths on Irish roads so far this year, compared to 21 during the same period last year.

The Munster centre of the Society of Operations Engineers, a representative body which includes the Institute of Road Transport Engineers, said it was alarmed at the number of young drivers involved in fatal road traffic accidents over the last year.

Spokesman Keith Ballard said excessive speed, aggressive driving, and the non-use of seat belts are the main contributing factors in most fatal road accidents but that fatigue, intoxication, adverse road conditions, and driver distraction caused by mobile phone use are often factors too.

“We are suggesting that a module of road safety issues should be introduced at all levels of the education system in co-operation with the Road Safety Authority,” he said.

The group also welcomed the new overtaking rules to protect cyclists but urged cyclists to wear high-visibility reflective gear while cycling on the roads.