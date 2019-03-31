NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
RNLI rescue nine people whose motor cruiser ran aground on rocks at Lough Derg

RNLI lifeboat, file photo
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 31, 2019 - 09:12 PM

The RNLI have come to the assistance of nine people after a motor cruiser ran aground on rocks near Drominagh on Lough Derg.

The alert was raised by Valentia Coast Guard shortly after 11.30 this morning.

An inshore lifeboat was conducting routine training drills nearby and was quickly on the scene, where it managed to tow the boat to safety.

Lough Derg RNLI's Eleanor Hooker says an inshore lifeboat was conducting routine training drills nearby and was quickly on the scene:

"They sent a crew member on board to make sure that everybody was safe.

"The (tourist) season is starting now and people are taking to our beautiful lake but it is vital that people stay on the navigation route.

"If you make a turn it has to be 90 degrees and it has to be within the navigation buoys."

Speaking afterwards, a member of the rescue crew said everyone had done the right thing, and they reminded anyone in difficulty on the water to call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

