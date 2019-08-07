News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ringaskiddy boosts customs capacity under Brexit plan

Ringaskiddy boosts customs capacity under Brexit plan
Port of Cork, file photo
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 05:40 AM

By Sean O’Riordan and Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

The Port of Cork is doubling the size of its customs building in Ringaskiddy due to the increasing likelihood of a hard Brexit.

“We have to plan for the worst now at this stage,” said Port of Cork chief executive Brendan Keating.

Already, a large number of HGVs from the North use ferry connections from Cork to get to Brittany in France and Santander in Spain. If a hard Brexit occurs, it is likely that increased HGV traffic will use the routes out of Cork.

The Port of Cork is investing €85m in developing expanded cargo-handling facilities at its deepwater terminal Ringaskiddy. It has successfully applied to Bord Pleanála to increase the size of a previously permitted customs’ inspection building at Ringaskiddy from 324sq m to 648sq m, primarily in light of the uncertainty over Brexit.

“We have to have the capability to put the necessary checks in place,” Mr Keating said, adding that, if a hard Brexit occurs, there is likely to be more demand for freight and cargo to transit via Dublin and Rosslare ports as well.

“We also have to plan to be able to handle overflow that can’t be accommodated in Rosslare and Dublin,” said Mr Keating.

The move comes as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned British prime minister Boris Johnson the Brexit standoff will “go on and on and on” for years and will not end if the UK crashes out of the EU on October 31.

Mr Varadkar issued the warning, saying he is not fatalistic about a no-deal Brexit and downplayed the possibility of a border poll.

“What I am saying is that it doesn’t end on October 31,” Mr Varadkar said at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast.

If we have no deal, we are going to have to talk, and the first things on the agenda are going to be citizens’ rights, financial settlement and the solution to the Irish border before we even start to talk about a free trade agreement.

“If there is a deal, well then we can start to talk about a free trade agreement and a new economic and security partnership, so this goes on and on and on for many, many years. This doesn’t end.”

READ MORE

Exclusive: Former minister Pat Carey 'satisfied' as he 'will not face prosecution' over 2015 abuse allegations

More on this topic

Mayor wants garda help for firefighters at illegal dumpMayor wants garda help for firefighters at illegal dump

Muldoon’s Picnic a veritable feast of poetry, prose and musicMuldoon’s Picnic a veritable feast of poetry, prose and music

Kinsale RNLI dispatched to assist yacht returning from Fastnet raceKinsale RNLI dispatched to assist yacht returning from Fastnet race

Cork needs buses not rail to drive its growthCork needs buses not rail to drive its growth

Port of CorkTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Concern over babies at 15A screeningsConcern over babies at 15A screenings

Plan for €84m fund to build 1,770 affordable homesPlan for €84m fund to build 1,770 affordable homes

1,000 websites barred in Leinster House1,000 websites barred in Leinster House

Tributes paid to teenager who died after taking drugs at Cork's Indiependence festivalTributes paid to teenager who died after taking drugs at Cork's Indiependence festival


Lifestyle

The glamourous Hungarian-born actress Zsa Zsa Gabor made the front page of the thenAugust 7, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »