Review of eviction tactics urged after up to 70 men stage reprisal attack

The bank behind a farm repossession that resulted in shocking scenes of violence against two elderly farmers and a retaliatory attack has been urged to reconsider its handling of such operations.

A local TD has referred to banks involved in violent evictions as “scum”.

However, KBC Bank was staying silent on the incidents that erupted on the property in Co Roscommon, saying it could not comment on individual cases.

Gardaí were called to a farmhouse and land at Falsk, near Strokestown, early yesterday morning after a large number of men — some reports say up to 70 — arrived at the isolated property and attacked private security guards from Northern Ireland who had been there since earlier in the week.

Eight men were injured, three were hospitalised, at least five vehicles were burned out, and a guard dog was killed in the attack, footage of which was circulating on social media yesterday, with many commentators urging repeat performances at other repossessed properties.

The incident followed an eviction on Tuesday when private security personnel moved in to remove three siblings in their 60s whose family had farmed there for generations.

That operation was also filmed and widely viewed on social media, with supporters of the family shown being wrestled into submission as uniformed gardaí watched from a short distance away, stating that they could not get involved as they had no right to enter private property.

It is understood that a complaint will be made to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission about the incident, which was raised twice in the Dáil by TDs Michael Fitzmaurice and Mattie McGrath in debates on the Anti-Eviction Bill last week.

In his contribution, Mr Fitzmaurice, who represents Roscommon, criticised such forcible evictions.

“In my opinion, many of the banks involved are scum,” said Mr Fitzmaurice.

“Yesterday in Co Roscommon, a group of 20 or 30 men with dogs came from the North, aided and abetted by An Garda Síochána, who blocked off two roads. The group of men pegged three people, two of whom were elderly, out of a house and left them on the side of the road.

“They were aided and abetted by An Garda Síochána, which is disgraceful.”

Another local TD, Eugene Murphy, appealed for calm following the attack yesterday morning and he urged the bank to act swiftly and come to some form of settlement with the family.

A spokesperson for KBC said: “We are aware of the situation in Roscommon and that the matter is being dealt with by An Garda Síochána. Unfortunately, we cannot provide comment on individual cases.”