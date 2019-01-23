NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Review finds IT Tralee is 'overstaffed and losing money'

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 09:55 AM
By Digital Desk staff

An independent review of IT Tralee has found that its overstaffed, losing money and having cashflow issues.

The Higher Education Authority ordered a review of the institute last year amid concern over its finances.

IT Tralee currently has 3,500 students and 350 staff across two campuses in the Kerry town.

READ MORE: Survey: Majority of primary schools have problems with smartphone and social media use outside of school

The Irish Times reports that the deficit at the college could rise to €4m in the coming years.

The concerns come at a sensitive time, as plans to merge with Cork Institute of Technology are underway.


KEYWORDS

IT Traleeeducation

More in this Section

Proposed Brexit deal would create 'significant gaps' in human rights, claims Irish Human Rights groups

Survey: Majority of primary schools have problems with smartphone and social media use outside of school

Taoiseach did not suggest checks at French ports as 'desirable' option, says Mary Lou McDonald

There have been other fires since Carrickmines, says Irish Traveller Movement


Lifestyle

The Meghan effect: Keep your sparkle, just buy less

The creative arm of Cork solicitor Catherine Kirwan

New cheap classic will be right within your gaming budget

Director Adam McKay's bizarre case of life imitating art following filming of Vice

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »