News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Retired council worker gets six years for sexually abusing granddaughter regularly for four years

Retired council worker gets six years for sexually abusing granddaughter regularly for four years
By Declan Brennan
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 04:14 PM

A retired Dublin council worker has been jailed for six years for the repeated sexual abuse of his granddaughter.

The 71-year-old man began abusing the child when she was aged around nine and continued to abuse her regularly for four years.

The seriousness of the assaults escalated over that time with the man bringing the child to his bedroom to play cards and board games before molesting her.

When the victim tried to get away her grandfather would become aggressive and threaten her to “keep quiet or it will be a lot worse”.

He would forcefully strip her and pin her down while abusing her. During one attack he threw her across the bed and she hit her head on the headboard.

After comforting her he turned aggressive and proceeded to sexually assault her. The attacks happened about once a week and Judge Martin Nolan estimated the man molested the child over 150 times.

The abuse stopped after the victim's auntie walked into the man's bedroom and found him on top of the child.

In a victim impact statement the girl, now aged 18, said she felt fearful of her grandfather. She didn't report it because she was concerned about how it would affect her grandmother.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to four counts of sexual assault committed on dates between June 2010 and May 2014.

Judge Nolan said there was a huge breach of trust and that a child was entitled to trust her grandfather.

READ MORE

Judge orders contraception injections for vulnerable mother of two

He said his grossly reprehensible actions have left the victim greatly traumatised.

Judge Nolan said he must be punished and he refused a defence application to suspend part of the sentence.

Detective Garda Ronan O'Reilly told Diana Stuart BL, prosecuting, that he began investigating the offending after receiving an official notification from Tusla in 2017.

The four counts are sample charges from a total of 48 charges.

More on this topic

Judge orders contraception injections for vulnerable mother of twoJudge orders contraception injections for vulnerable mother of two

Pensioner gets suspended sentence for sexual abuse of young boy in Christian youth group in the 60sPensioner gets suspended sentence for sexual abuse of young boy in Christian youth group in the 60s

Children who suffered psychological injuries in crash awarded €50k in damagesChildren who suffered psychological injuries in crash awarded €50k in damages

Teenager charged with murder of Irish man in LondonTeenager charged with murder of Irish man in London


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Mother fears dissolution of Dáil could push back online harassment lawsMother fears dissolution of Dáil could push back online harassment laws

Party leaders to face off in RTÉ debates ahead of General ElectionParty leaders to face off in RTÉ debates ahead of General Election

Teenager charged with murder of Irish man in LondonTeenager charged with murder of Irish man in London

Over 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals for third day in a row Over 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals for third day in a row


Lifestyle

The phenomenon is now recognised by the World Health Organisation.Do you have burnout? The condition has been linked to irregular heartbeats

Is the Noughties favourite actually making a comeback?A brief history of low-rise jeans

“The guests all knew we were going to Cobh because I was talking about it from the day they boarded and each day until we arrived.'Steadying the ship: Meet Cork cruise captain, Noel O'Driscoll

How important is building muscle? Lauren Taylor finds out.Why avoiding strength training as part of your new fitness regime is a mistake

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »