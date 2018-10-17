Respect will of the people on abortion, say TDs

Proposed abortion laws currently before the Dáil are tantamount to murder, Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae has said.

During a debate on the legislation, Mr Healy Rae claimed that, if passed, Ireland’s abortion laws would be among the most liberal in Europe.

“If we are going to rush this bill through, that is not right,” he said amid calls from other TDs for the bill to be passed without delay.

Mr Healy Rae is among a small number of TDs who “filibustered” on the recent Road Traffic Bill, which will see drink driving limits reduced, the Public Alcohol Bill, and the Judicial Appointments Bill.

He said: “For the first time in history, the minister is forcing doctors to perform abortions against their conscience, which is most unjust. Doctors and staff will be bullied to do this job they never wanted to do.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and other TDs said that while the will of the people, expressed in May’s referendum, must be adhered to, a proposed 72-hour waiting period for people seeking abortions is of concern.

“Like in so many times in the past, the people led and the politicians followed,” she said. She also paid tribute to the Government for bringing forward the legislation.

“Today, women will still have to travel to Britain for abortions and their journey will be harsh,” she said.

We must make sure abortion services are available here from January next year and we must continue to listen to the concerns of women. We must be open to amendments which will strengthen the healthcare of women.

She called for a “full, deliberative and frank debate” on legislation to change Ireland’s abortion laws but appealed to other TDs not to “delay and delay and delay” it, as it already carries the democratic imprimatur and approval of the Irish people.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy said the referendum result must herald a new era which sees the link between Church and State broken, and paid tribute to campaigners who delivered the two to one majority in May.