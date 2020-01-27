News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Residents challenge permission for 10-storey block of apartments in north Dublin

Residents challenge permission for 10-storey block of apartments in north Dublin
By Mary Carolan
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 05:58 PM

A High Court challenge has been taken over An Bord Pleanála's permission for construction of 245 apartments and a childcare facility on part of the former premier Dairies site in Dublin.

Rita O'Neill, on behalf of residents of Glenhill estate and Premier Square apartments, secured leave today to challenge the permission granted to Ruirside Developments Ltd for the development of the 10-storey block of apartments on a vacant brownfield site of some 1.23 hectares.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan told Ms O'Neill, of Glenhill Road, Dublin 11, who made the application herself, he was satisfied she had shown substantial grounds for judicial review against the Board.

He granted interim orders to restrain the development pending the case but said the developer and Dublin City Council, who are notice parties, had permission to apply to vary that order.

Earlier, the judge queried whether the matter, as a strategic housing development, required to be in the court strategic development list.

After Ms O'Neill said she had been directed by court officials to the judicial review list, he said he would hear her application and any issue of transfer of the matter to another list could be addressed later.

Ms O'Neill said her challenge was on grounds including alleged failure to consider flooding risk issues and other issues, including under the Habitats Directive, including effects on protected bat species and species of birds.

The Premier Square apartment complex, located to the south-east of the development site, has height variations of between five and seven storeys but does not overlook any of the two-storey dwellings nearby, the residents say.

READ MORE

Challenge to wind farm permission to be fast-tracked

The Glenhill housing estate, comprising two-storey houses with gardens, is north-east of the site and it is claimed those properties will be overlooked by the proposed development and that residents will not be able to enjoy any part of their open space.

In court documents, Ms O'Neill, a public servant, said she was representing herself and some 120 objectors to the proposed development who are concerned they will be materially affected by it.

She claims the development has been classified as a strategic housing development which, it is claimed, materially contravenes Dublin City Development Plan and Local Area Plans.

It is alleged the Board, in granting permission, acted contrary to the Planning and Development Acts, EC Regulations on assessment and management of flooding risks and flooding planning guidelines for local authorities.

It is also claimed the Board acted contrary to Urban Development and Building Height Guidelines and to guidelines on design standards for new apartments.

It is further claimed that broadband and telecommunications services of residents and local businesses will be impacted by the height of the development.

READ MORE

Striking off doctor working in Dublin hospital 'essential for public safety'

More on this topic

Challenge to wind farm permission to be fast-trackedChallenge to wind farm permission to be fast-tracked

Cork teenager gets community service for assault with neck chain around his fist to maximise injuryCork teenager gets community service for assault with neck chain around his fist to maximise injury

Ryanair must pay portion of former COO Bellew's legal costs, judge rulesRyanair must pay portion of former COO Bellew's legal costs, judge rules

Man with machete brought Cork street to a standstill, court hearsMan with machete brought Cork street to a standstill, court hears


courtplanning permissionAn Bord PleanalaTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Gardaí hope to bring charges today in connection with fatal Wexford stabbingGardaí hope to bring charges today in connection with fatal Wexford stabbing

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ‘open’ to debate with Sinn FéinFianna Fáil and Fine Gael ‘open’ to debate with Sinn Féin

Michael McGrath: Fine Gael 'becoming increasingly desperate'Michael McGrath: Fine Gael 'becoming increasingly desperate'

Suicidal man found twice in one night by volunteersSuicidal man found twice in one night by volunteers


Lifestyle

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Crime Writer, Patricia Gibney

In the middle of awards season, the Grammy Awards is a chance for musicians to hit up the red carpet and wear their biggest and boldest outfits.Pink was the unexpected colour of choice at the Grammy Awards

Wesley O’ Regan is the General Manager of Popscene in Voodoo Rooms, Cork city. Popscene opened last November and is Cork’s only themed bar that is dedicated to celebrating the best of the 80s and 90s. https://www.facebook.com/PopsceneCork/You've Been Served: Wesley O'Regan, Popscene

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »