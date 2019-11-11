Report: Two Irish citizens among 2,500 connected to ISIS to be deported from Turkey soon

Reuters is reporting two Irish citizens connected to ISIS are to be deported from Turkey in the coming days.

The Government has reportedly sent teams to the Turkish border in recent weeks to bring home ISIS bride Lisa Smith and her daughter.

It is reported today Turkey is deporting some 2,500 people connected to ISIS, including two Irish citizens.

Their identities have yet to be confirmed but it is believed they are Smith and her daughter.

The Department of Foreign Affairs would not confirm the news this afternoon, with one source saying they will wait to see if Lisa Smith is actually on the plane home before reacting.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry planned to start sending ISIS militants back to their home countries from today, including a number of Europeans.