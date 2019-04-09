NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Report says cancer cases could double by 2045

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 07:04 AM

Cancer cases in Ireland could double by 2045, according to the main finding from the latest National Cancer Registry report released today.

For all cancers combined, excluding non-melanoma skin cancer, it's predicted there'll be a 111% increase for men and an 80% rise for women or a doubling of numbers overall to 43,000.

This new report shows the number of cases of cancer could double in the next 25 years, if current rates continue into the future.

"We're very worried about the projection for the increase in numbers," said The Irish Cancer Society's Dr. Robert O'Connor.

"Our cancer services are already struggling, under burden. We would be very concerned if there is a doubling by 2045."

"We are facing a future where one in two of us will get cancer," said Averil Power, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society.

Although this fact is frightening, we have been given an opportunity to plan and invest in cancer services so that people are diagnosed early, treated quickly and know how to reduce their risk of getting cancer.

"The NCRI report shows that demand for surgery will increase by almost 8,000 patients a year, demand for radiotherapy will increase by 5,500 patients a year and demand for chemotherapy will increase by 4,500 patients a year," she added.

KEYWORDS

CancerIrish Cancer Society

