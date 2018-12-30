Reach out to elderly neighbours in 2019, charity pleads

The public is being asked to reach out to the elderly in the New Year.

Alone, the charity that supports older people to age at home, says there's a long month ahead with over 10,000 lonely older people in need of a visit or a kind word.

CEO Sean Moynihan says dropping in for a cup of tea could make all the difference:

"I think for older people to realise that keeping linked in, reaching out to people like Alone or to your community is actually a public health issue and then for other people to realise that we must reach out to people, we must include them because ultimately it might be us that need the friendship, the company (and) the support," he said.

"If after Christmas people think it is something they want to get involved in please ring us on (01) 6791032 or go onto the website alone.ie because we would be delighted to have you.

"We have huge demand for the services around loneliness and we are always happy to take more volunteers."