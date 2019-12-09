News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Rats, a dead mouse and pigeon faeces: Record 23 enforcement orders in November

Rats, a dead mouse and pigeon faeces: Record 23 enforcement orders in November
By Steve Neville
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 11:36 AM

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has revealed that there were 23 enforcement orders served to food business in November.

Twenty-one closure orders and two prohibition orders were served for breaches of food safety legislation.

It is the highest number of enforcement orders in one month since the legislation was introduced in 1998.

Some of the reason for the enforcement orders included:

  • Evidence of rats in a premises;
  • A dead mouse was found in a trap in a kitchen;
  • The presence of mouse droppings in bar area;
  • 'Substantial' pigeon faeces present on the wash basin in a food packing area;
  • A live rodent was observed running in the direction of the food storage and equipment washing area;
  • Dead cockroaches were found behind a service fridge, staff toilet, beside the grease trap and in a container holding bottles of sauces;
  • Raw chicken and raw chicken juices directly contaminating ready-to-eat foods;
  • The presence of cobwebs, spiders and insects such as woodlouse were present throughout a kitchen;
  • Failure to comply with improvement notices;
  • High levels of E. coli and coliforms were found in drinking water and ice samples taken from a premises.

FSAI boss Dr Pamela Byrne condemned the record number of food businesses issued with enforcement orders in one month as unacceptable.

"November had the highest amount of enforcement orders in one month which the FSAI has seen since the legislation was introduced in 1998," said Dr Byrne.

"Twenty-three enforcement orders over a one-month period is totally unacceptable.

"The presence of rodents and other pests presents a grave and immediate danger to consumers’ health and food businesses must put in place more robust pest control systems.

"Some of the reasons for enforcement orders in November demonstrate totally inadequate hygiene standards and these operators are damaging the reputation of the food industry as we enter one of the busiest months of the year.

"With the Christmas period already underway, food businesses must ensure they maintain high food safety standards and I hope in December we see a significant reduction in enforcement orders and improving food safety standards."

Eleven closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

  • New Century Chinese Takeaway, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth
  • Hui Kee (Take Away) (Closed area: Area to the rear of the premises housing coldroom), 52 Bulfin Road Inchicore, Dublin 8
  • Vernon Catering (Packer) (Closed area: Packing area of open food in warehouse), Unit C104, Castleforbes Business Park, Sheriff Street Upper, East Wall, Dublin 1
  • Sajna Exclusive Dining (Restaurant/ Café), 28/29 Bishop Street, Cobh, Cork
  • Apache Pizza (Restaurant/ Café), 58 Dame Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2
  • Blackchurch Inn (Restaurant/ Café), Naas Road, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin
  • Hilan Chinese and Korean BBQ Restaurant (Restaurant/ Café),45 Capel Street, Dublin 1
  • The Kitchen (Restaurant/ Café), Emmet Street, Trim, Meath
  • Roma Restaurant (Closed Area:- the external area to the rear and side of the premises used for food production and storage), Dundalk Street, Carlingford, Louth
  • East Ocean (Take Away), 61 Port Road, Letterkenny, Donegal
  • Elita Meats (Small Meat Manufacturing Plant), Unit D4, Dunshaughlin Business Park, Dunshaughlin, Meath

10 closure orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

  • Tony's Bistro (Restaurant/ Café), 69 North Main Street, Cork
  • Capital Turkish Kebab House (Restaurant/ Café), 3 Eglington Street, Galway
  • Ballyneety Pizza (Take Away), Ballyneety, Limerick
  • Westmanstown Sports Centre (Restaurant/ Café), Westmanstown, Dublin 15
  • The Blue Anchor (Restaurant/ Café), Bellurgan Point, Dundalk, Louth
  • Tikka Asian Street Food (Restaurant/ Café), Schooner House, South Quay, Wicklow
  • Salvetas Take Away and Café (Restaurant/ Café), 4A Church Street, Finglas, Dublin 11
  • Khan Spices (Retailer), 84 North Main Street, Cork
  • Maliks Tandoori Restaurant (Restaurant/ Café), 1 Lower Pearse Road, Sligo
  • The Paragon (Public House) (Closed activity: all activities with the exception of service of hot and cold drinks and prepackaged ready to eat snacks), Main Street, Skibbereen, Cork

Two prohibition orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

  • Vernon Catering (Packer), Unit C104, Castleforbes Business Park, Sheriff Street Upper, East Wall, Dublin 1
  • Elita Meats (Small Meat Manufacturing Plant), Unit D4, Dunshaughlin Business Park, Dunshaughlin, Meath

READ MORE

More rain on way as Storm Atiyah leaves thousands without power

More on this topic

Why sprouts earn a place on your plate all year roundWhy sprouts earn a place on your plate all year round

Want to give local this Christmas? Joe McNamee rounds up the the country's very best food produceWant to give local this Christmas? Joe McNamee rounds up the the country's very best food produce

Restaurant review: St Francis Provisions in Cork 'is a little cracker'Restaurant review: St Francis Provisions in Cork 'is a little cracker'

Darina Allen: The freezer can really transform busy people’s livesDarina Allen: The freezer can really transform busy people’s lives


TOPIC: Food

More in this Section

Man dies after being struck near Kildare on M7 last nightMan dies after being struck near Kildare on M7 last night

Warnings of heavy rainfall and damaging gales from Cork to Donegal as Storm Atiyah passesWarnings of heavy rainfall and damaging gales from Cork to Donegal as Storm Atiyah passes

Just in time for Christmas - ONE winner of €6.8m LottoJust in time for Christmas - ONE winner of €6.8m Lotto

Man killed in crash between lorry and carMan killed in crash between lorry and car


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan hears some useful tips to make trips easier.Plan that family car journey with some useful tips to make traveling with kids easier

There's more to this trusty festive staple thank you might think, writes Fiann Ó Nualláin.Why sprouts earn a place on your plate all year round

My songs are like my babies.This much I know: Singer Jake Carter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »