NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

#RaiseTheRoof: Thousands march through Dublin to demand action on housing crisis

Saturday, May 18, 2019 - 02:19 PM

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Dublin to demand action on homelessness.

With numbers of homeless people at record levels in Ireland, campaigners criticised the Government’s record on the issue.

The event organised by the Raise the Roof campaign saw thousands walk through the city centre carrying placards and chanting slogans.

Activists made a series of demands, including the construction of more public housing, an end to evictions, more robust rent controls and a right to housing formally inserted into the state’s constitution.

Eoghan Murphy and Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

They also criticised support levels for homeless members of the Traveller community and asylum seekers living in Direct Provision centres.

There are more than 10,000 adults and children without a home and living in temporary emergency accommodation in Ireland.

The symbolic landmark was passed in February for the first time on record, heaping more pressure on the Government to act.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy have face criticism for their handling of the issue, though both insist addressing the problem is a key priority.- Press Association

READ MORE

Legislation planned to protect long-term renters from eviction

More on this topic

Legislation planned to protect long-term renters from eviction

Ideology won’t supply housing — only actions will

Minister criticised for backing 'co-living' developments to help solve housing crisis

Planning guidelines 'allow for very tall buildings' to solve housing crisis, says Minister

KEYWORDS

Housing crisisHousing protest

More in this Section

Legislation planned to protect long-term renters from eviction

Family of man missing on Everest launch fundraising campaign

Less than half of litter fines paid, report finds

‘Limited’ increases could damage Defence Forces morale


Lifestyle

Review: Murder of Garcia Lorca gives backdrop to chilling tale

Harris returns 20 years later to magical characters of ‘Chocolat’

Michelle Darmody: Baking with herbs

Product Watch: Skincare acids not as scary as they seem

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »