Quinns consent to further judgement for $133m against them as part of settlement

A further judgment for a total $133m has been obtained on consent against Sean Quinn's five adult children as part of the settlement of the lengthy legal battle between the family and State owned Irish Bank Resolution Corporation.

Three of the siblings' spouses have also consented to the $133m judgment, enforcement of which is stayed on condition the Quinns fully co-operate with IBRC's efforts to recover former Quinn group assets.

The judgment was obtained at the Commercial Court on a joint and several basis against Sean Quinn junior and his wife Karen Woods, Aoife Quinn and her husband Stephen Kelly and Ciara Quinn and her husband Niall McPartland; Brenda Quinn and Colette Quinn.

It is part of an overall settlement of litigation between IBRC and the Quinns, the achievement of which was announced yesterday and on foot of which the five Quinn siblings also consented to a total judgment of €440m - €88m each - in relation to their own case against IBRC.

A stay also applies on execution and registration of that judgment on condition the Quinns fully co-operate with the asset recovery efforts.

Today's €133m judgment is part of the settlement of IBRC's separate case against various Quinn family members and others, including a number of companies, alleging a conspiracy to strip €455m worth of assets from the Quinns' international property group.

Both the family's case and the IBRC case date back to 2011 when Anglo Irish Bank moved to take control of Quinn companies over debt of some €2.8bn, comprising about €2.34m corporate debt and more than €400m personal debt.

The litigation was rooted in a battle between the Quinns and IBRC, into which Anglo was nationalised following its collapse, for control of valuable assets of former Quinn companies, including assets in Russia, Ukraine and India.

The total value of former Quinn group assets recovered by IBRC, including assets in Ireland, is believed to be somewhere between €800m and €1bn.

The costs of recovering some of the assets, including litigation costs here and in several other countries, could be as high as €170m. IBRC had alleged actions of the Quinns frustrated and delayed its recovery efforts and, especially in relation to assets in Russia and Ukraine, has substantially reduced the value of those assets.

The net recovery sum will be applied to reduce the estimated €2.34bn debt of Quinn companies to Anglo.

At the Commercial Court today, where the conspiracy case was listed for mention, Barry O'Donnell SC, for IBRC, told Mr Justice Robert Haughton it had settled against the Quinn defendants.

The settlement is confidential but includes the consent of the Quinn siblings and the three spouses to the $133m judgment, counsel said.

He said the settlement provided for a stay on enforcement of the judgment with liberty to vacate the stay if there is failure to comply with the terms of settlement, which includes "non-interference provisions". Under the agreement, injunctions are being sought, he said.

He said the agreement also provided for the discharge of receivers appointed in 2011 over the Quinn family members accounts and assets, except in relation to Peter Darragh Quinn, a nephew of Sean Quinn.

It had also been agreed that all costs orders made between IBRC and the five siblings and the three spouses in the proceedings to date would be discharged.

Sean Quinn senior, to whom the $133m judgment order does not apply, had also signed the settlement agreement, counsel said.

He said the parties had signed up to the settlement agreement at various times, including March 29 and March 31.

IBRC anticipated the dispute with the remaining defendants in the conspiracy case would also be resolved, he said

He said it was hoped agreement would be reached concerning IBRC's proposed applications to enforce judgments obtained in the Russian courts and an application would be made later in that regard.

Agreement had also been reached to make orders dismissing intended proceedings by the Quinn family against the Central Bank, Minister for Finance and various other parties, including former Anglo chairman Sean Fitzpatrick and former CEO David Drumm, counsel said. Solicitors for those parties consented to that.

After the judge made the various orders sought, counsel said IBRC was very grateful to the court for the time spent on dealing with multiple aspects of the litigation.

The judge replied: "It is our job to hear cases."