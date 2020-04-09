'Putting lives at risk': Limerick TD slams video of people drinking on 'party bus'

People drinking on-board a "party bus" in Co Limerick recently are putting people's lives at risk, a local TD has said, slamming those involved.
Niall Collins says he has seen a video that shows a group of men packed into a bus cheering "up the coronavirus".
Another video circulating on social media shows a queue of men, waiting to get their haircut by a barber, who is set-up on outside yard wearing a face mask.
Fianna Fáil TD Collins says he has reported them to gardaí:
"Some members of the community are completely disregarding the guidelines, the public health advice and the social distancing requirements," he said.