'Putting lives at risk': Limerick TD slams video of people drinking on 'party bus'

People drinking on-board a "party bus" in Co Limerick recently are putting people's lives at risk, a local TD has said, slamming those involved.

Niall Collins says he has seen a video that shows a group of men packed into a bus cheering "up the coronavirus".

Another video circulating on social media shows a queue of men, waiting to get their haircut by a barber, who is set-up on outside yard wearing a face mask.

Fianna Fáil TD Collins says he has reported them to gardaí:

"Some members of the community are completely disregarding the guidelines, the public health advice and the social distancing requirements," he said.

The people who are disregarding the public health advice are putting other people's lives' at risk.