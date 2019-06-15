News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Public told to keep an eye on neighbours and relatives on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 15, 2019 - 06:59 PM

Around one in six older people experience some form of abuse, according to the United Nations.

It is being highlighted as today marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

"World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is all about making older people aware, to stay linked in, to stay active and not to become too dependent because sometimes people can take advantage of them," said Séan Moynihan, CEO of Alone, adding that many cases go unreported.

"For others, and for us in the community, it is to watch out for older people to make that nobody financial, sexually or physically or for any reason takes advantage of an older person who might be sick, frail or unwell."

The gardaí have urged the public to report the mistreatment of older people.

