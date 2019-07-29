News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Public Services Card an example of 'how technology can be used against people living in poverty'

Public Services Card an example of 'how technology can be used against people living in poverty'
By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 08:18 AM

The Information Rights Project Manager for the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL), Elizabeth Farries, has said that the Irish State is forcing disadvantaged people living in poverty to trade their data to access services to which they are already entitled.

She was referring to the public services card, which ICCL maintains is a well-known Irish example "of how technology can be used against people living in poverty."

The ICCL recently submitted a report on the public services card to UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty, Professor Philip Alston for his upcoming report to the UN Human Rights Council on digital surveillance technologies.

Prof Alston is to give a talk in at the Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre in Dublin on Monday where he will discuss how surveillance technology is being introduced into social welfare systems around the globe.

Prof Alston is John Norton Pomeroy Professor of Law at New York University School of Law, and co-chair of the law school's Centre for Human Rights and Global Justice.

Ms Farries told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that despite Government claims to the contrary, the public service card is “very clearly” a biometric card.

She acknowledged that “the horse has bolted” on the issue and welcomed the outcome of an inquiry conducted by the Data Protection Commissioner into the legality of the public services card (PSC) in the coming weeks.

"The Government has created a digital check point where people must hand over their biometric data in order to put food on the table.

"It's deeply unfair, because those required to get the PSC are least likely to be able to fight it."

READ MORE

Self-service cigarette machines set to be stubbed out

More on this topic

Lock them out, they’ll find another way inLock them out, they’ll find another way in

New data rules cannot be allowed to develop red tape miseryNew data rules cannot be allowed to develop red tape misery

Staff error blamed for data breaches at Passport OfficeStaff error blamed for data breaches at Passport Office

30 nations pitch internet security rules amid Huawei concern30 nations pitch internet security rules amid Huawei concern

Data ProtectionPublic Services CardTOPIC: Data Protection

More in this Section

Police participation in NI gay pride parade ’empowering’Police participation in NI gay pride parade ’empowering’

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.5mNo winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.5m

Gardaí appeal for help in finding man last seen in Louth in May 2018Gardaí appeal for help in finding man last seen in Louth in May 2018

Martin slams 'scandalous' two-year waiting list for kids with disabilities in CorkMartin slams 'scandalous' two-year waiting list for kids with disabilities in Cork


Lifestyle

Funding for the Skibbereen Arts Festival doubled this year, just in time to help the annual event celebrate its ten-year milestone.Marvellous night for a Moon Dance at Skibbereen Arts Festival

If you watched any of the footage of the Apollo 11 moon landings in July, you could hardly have missed the pock-marked nature of the lunar surface.Sky Matters: August, 2019

Tim Daly is Executive Head Chef at the Kingsley Hotel in CorkYou've Been Served: Tim Daly, The Kingsley

Like all Irish people living outside of Ireland – and everyone living everywhere other than their place of birth - I am an immigrant. Like Paddington Bear.Outside the box: Are we living in The Truman Show?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »