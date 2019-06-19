Public calling for radical change to direct provision system

Up to 140 people and organisations are calling for radical changes to Ireland's direct-provision system.

They have written to the Oireachtas justice committee, which is looking into care of asylum-seekers.

The chairman, Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin, says some people are left in direct-provision for eight years, waiting for a decision on their applications for refugee status.

Last Friday, the committee visited accommodation centres in Mosney and Monaghan, as part of a review of the system.

The committee will discuss the topic for the final time today before publishing a report.

The Cavan-Monaghan TD says the public have hit out at the system in their written submissions to the committee.

He said: "There is an undoubted level of concern as to the suitability of the direct provision system as it is currently structured.

"There are a variety of opinions in relation to what improvements can be employed, such as the right to self cater and make your own meals."