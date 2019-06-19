News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Public calling for radical change to direct provision system

Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 07:34 AM

Up to 140 people and organisations are calling for radical changes to Ireland's direct-provision system.

They have written to the Oireachtas justice committee, which is looking into care of asylum-seekers.

The chairman, Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin, says some people are left in direct-provision for eight years, waiting for a decision on their applications for refugee status.

Last Friday, the committee visited accommodation centres in Mosney and Monaghan, as part of a review of the system.

The committee will discuss the topic for the final time today before publishing a report.

The Cavan-Monaghan TD says the public have hit out at the system in their written submissions to the committee.

He said: "There is an undoubted level of concern as to the suitability of the direct provision system as it is currently structured.

"There are a variety of opinions in relation to what improvements can be employed, such as the right to self cater and make your own meals."

More on this topic

LGBT asylum seekers face double isolation

Calls for urgent review into how deaths in Direct Provision are handled

Calls for review into 'shocking and disgusting' treatment of woman buried without ceremony

Anger after transgender woman who died in Direct Provision buried with no loved ones present

TOPIC: Direct Provision

More in this Section

Government rental scheme for low and middle income earners ‘not affordable’

Donohoe will have to 'form a judgement' on Brexit when presenting budget

People found guilty of perjury could face €100,000 fine under proposed laws

Taoiseach condemns treatment of ex-garda Majella Moynihan


Lifestyle

Bake: Michelle Darmody's recipes for the perfect summer picnic

Why Doug and Monique Howlett are moving back home to New Zealand

Learner Dad: 'It’s not unusual for someone to go home in a different pants to the one they arrived in'

What’s the Occasion? What to wear on your next big day out

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »